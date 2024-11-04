Veritiv Acquires PAX Global

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Operating Company, a leader in specialty packaging distribution, announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of PAX Global, a distributor and converter of custom packaging products with annual revenues of approximately $45 million.

"The represents an in building on our industry-leading packaging distribution capabilities by enhancing our design and international sourcing capabilities and establishing new competencies in folding carton and converting," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "It advances our efforts to create a national platform to better serve customers and further expands our position as the leading specialty provider of value-added packaging products and solutions from design to delivery. We look forward to welcoming PAX Global's employees, customers, and suppliers to the Veritiv team as we continue delivering innovative and sustainable products and services to our customers today – and into the future."

The PAX Global family of companies includes Doran & Ward, DCP International, and Pioneer Packaging, which collectively represent 160 years' experience in the custom packaging market. PAX Global broadens Veritiv's presence in custom packaging across core substrates, establishes new competencies with folding carton and film converting to help increase speed to market, and brings new value-added services capabilities to our existing customers. The company's long-tenured customer base expands Veritiv's presence in personal care, food, and pharmaceuticals.

"At PAX Global, we have built a foundation by acquiring and building out a highly talented workforce that enables us to streamline our customers' supply chains as a single source for design, manufacturing, procurement, project management, and distribution of custom packaging products and solutions," said Bruce Caldwell, President of PAX Global. "We are excited to join the Veritiv team and the opportunity it provides to expand our services and our reach through Veritiv's established commercial infrastructure, packaging procurement and distribution expertise, and enhanced design and testing capabilities.

We are equally excited for the future opportunities it will provide our workforce and look forward to building on our current success and enhancing our service to customers as part of the Veritiv team."

The PAX Global workforce is located across sites in Naperville, IL, Burlington, IA, Centennial, CO, and Shenzen and Hong Kong, China.

Advisors

Alston & Bird served as legal advisor on the transaction for Veritiv.

About PAX Global

PAX Global is a privately held Naperville, Illinois-based distributor and converter of custom packaging. Their family of companies include Pioneer Packaging, Doran & Ward Packaging, and DCP International. PAX Global specializes in creating custom packaging through high-touch, value-added solutions including design, prototyping, converting and pre-press printing capabilities. For more information, .

About Veritiv

Veritiv Operating Company, headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading full-service provider of packaging, jan-san and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit

.

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED