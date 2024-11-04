PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transformation in U.S. Business Clearly Visible Company On Track to Achieve and Operational Targets for 2024; Announces Targets for 2025 NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, (Nasdaq: PRAA ) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 ("Q3 2024"). Q3 2024 Highlights

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $27.2 million, or diluted per share of $0.69, including a tax benefit item of $7.7 million, or $0.20 per share.

Total portfolio purchases of $350.0 million.

Total cash collections of $477.1 million.

Record estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $7.3 billion.

Cash efficiency ratio2 of 60.1%. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024 of $1.1 billion.

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's

nonperforming loan portfolios. 2. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. 3. A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.























Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$







27,154

$





(12,262)

$







52,145

$





(74,695) Diluted earnings per share

$









0.69

$







(0.31)

$









1.32

$







(1.91)



















"Our third quarter financial results reflected strong cash collections, robust portfolio buying, significant revenue increases and solid net income. Over the past 18 months, we have built out a highly experienced senior leadership team, capitalized on the rebound in U.S. portfolio supply, executed on our cash-generating and operational initiatives with intense focus, speed and discipline, and driven the financial and operational turnaround in our U.S. business, while continuing to differentiate ourselves in Europe at a time when certain of our competitors in that region have been under pressure," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer.

"We invested $350 million during the quarter, which helped us achieve record ERC of $7.3 billion. Cash collections grew 14% year-over-year, reflecting both higher portfolio purchases and the positive impact of our operational initiatives. As we enter the fourth quarter, we are on track to exceed our 2024 targets. We are also announcing 2025 targets as we continue to gain momentum in our business and focus on driving growth, profitability, and shareholder value."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$



266,977

$



263,828

$



256,861

$



220,127

$



223,714 Americas Insolvency

26,065

26,971

25,209

24,293

27,809 Europe Core

158,242

156,739

145,933

144,361

144,402 Europe Insolvency

25,826

26,344

21,515

21,502

23,639 Total cash collections

$



477,110

$



473,882

$



449,518

$



410,283

$



419,564

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2024













2023 ($ in thousands)

Q3













Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$



266,977













$



218,303 Americas Insolvency

26,065













27,785 Europe Core

158,242













147,597 Europe Insolvency

25,826













24,255 Total cash collections

$



477,110













$



417,940

























Total cash collections in Q3 2024 increased 13.7% to $477.1 million compared to $419.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 ("Q3 2023"). The increase was driven by higher cash collections in both the U.S. and Europe. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, cash collections increased $150.3 million, or 12.0%, compared to the same period last year. Total portfolio revenue in Q3 2024 increased 30.5% to $276.7 million compared to $212.1 million in Q3 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total portfolio revenue increased 42.9% to $813.1 million compared to $568.9 million in the same period last year.























Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Portfolio income

$

216,122

$





189,960

$



627,468

$

562,492 Recoveries received in excess of forecast

$







34,158

$





18,090

$



124,256

$





47,276 Changes in expected future recoveries

26,456

4,066

61,352

(40,896) Changes in expected recoveries

$







60,614

$





22,156

$



185,608

$







6,380 Total portfolio revenue

$

276,736

$





212,116

$



813,076

$

568,872



















Expenses



Operating expenses in Q3 2024 increased $18.1 million, or 10.4%, to $191.5 million compared to $173.4 million in Q3 2023.



Legal collection costs increased $8.0 million, primarily due to increased investments in our U.S. legal collections channel, which are expected to drive future cash collections growth.



Compensation and employee services expenses increased $6.6 million, primarily due to lower compensation accruals and benefits related expenses in Q3 2023 and higher wage costs in the current year period.

Legal collection fees increased $4.6 million, primarily due to higher external legal collections in our U.S. Core portfolio.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, operating expenses increased by $49.5 million, or 9.4%, compared to the same period last year, which included higher legal collection costs of $24.5 million related to increased investments in our U.S. legal collections channel.

Interest expense, net in Q3 2024 was $61.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million, or 23.4%, compared to $49.5 million in Q3 2023, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 13.7%.

Portfolio Acquisitions



The Company purchased $350.0 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2024. At the end of Q3 2024, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $491.1 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $406.3 million in the Americas and Australia and $84.8 million in Europe.























Portfolio Purchase Source

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas & Australia Core

$



263,613

$



198,761

$



174,660

$



143,052

$



187,554 Americas Insolvency

10,162

26,627

22,156

18,608

44,279 Europe Core

71,507

127,991

43,997

110,780

60,628 Europe Insolvency

4,696

25,990

5,004

12,476

18,722 Total portfolio acquisitions

$



349,978

$



379,369

$



245,817

$



284,916

$



311,183























Credit Availability

Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of September 30, 2024 was $1.0

billion,

comprised of $412.7

million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $585.9

million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Financial and Operational Targets for 2024 and 2025

The Company is on track to achieve the following financial and operational targets for full year 2024:



Strong portfolio investment levels

Double-digit cash collections growth

~60% cash efficiency ratio 8%+ return on average tangible equity2 (up from 6% - 8% previously)

In addition, the Company announces the following financial and operational targets for full year 2025:



Portfolio investment levels to exceed $1.0 billion

Cash collections growth of 8% - 10%

60%+ cash efficiency ratio Double-digit return on average tangible equity2

1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place, based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly. 2. A reconciliation of total stockholders' equity – PRA Group, Inc., the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to average tangible equity can be found at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit . To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 4, 2025, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 29879# until November 11, 2024.









































About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit .



About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Portfolio income $





216,122

$



189,960

$



627,468

$





562,492 Changes in expected recoveries 60,614

22,156

185,608

6,380 Total portfolio revenue 276,736

212,116

813,076

568,872 Other revenue 4,741

4,314

8,216

12,264 Total revenues 281,477

216,430

821,292

581,136 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 76,106

69,517

223,944

217,708 Legal collection fees 14,479

9,839

40,353

28,228 Legal collection costs 28,781

20,761

90,746

66,228 Agency fees 21,020

19,436

61,751

54,491 Outside fees and services 20,452

18,858

63,626

62,064 Communication 10,048

9,881

34,203

30,525 Rent and occupancy 4,175

4,426

12,455

13,193 Depreciation and amortization 2,469

3,273

7,826

10,344 Impairment of real estate -

5,037

-

5,037 Other operating expenses 13,969

12,356

40,792

38,355 Total operating expenses 191,499

173,384

575,696

526,173

Income from operations 89,978

43,046

245,596

54,963 Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (61,062)

(49,473)

(168,693)

(130,778) Foreign exchange gain, net 10

564

138

984 Other (676)

(500)

(836)

(1,380) Income/(loss) before income taxes 28,250

(6,363)

76,205

(76,211) Income tax expense/(benefit) (672)

1,788

10,416

(15,317) Net income/(loss) 28,922

(8,151)

65,789

(60,894) Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,768

4,111

13,644

13,801 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $





27,154

$



(12,262)

$





52,145

$





(74,695) Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $







0.69

$







(0.31)

$







1.33

$







(1.91) Diluted $







0.69

$







(0.31)

$







1.32

$







(1.91) Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 39,421

39,242

39,353

39,155 Diluted 39,492

39,242

39,495

39,155

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $







141,135

$







112,528 Investments 61,322

72,404 Finance receivables, net 4,064,467

3,656,598 Income taxes receivable 33,368

27,713 Deferred tax assets, net 88,260

74,694 Right-of-use assets 40,831

45,877 Property and equipment, net 31,835

36,450 Goodwill 423,011

431,564 Other assets 51,841

67,526 Total assets $





4,936,070

$





4,525,354 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $









8,176

$









6,325 Accrued expenses 108,926

131,893 Income taxes payable 27,501

17,912 Deferred tax liabilities, net 19,881

17,051 Lease liabilities 45,222

50,300 Interest-bearing deposits 128,594

115,589 Borrowings 3,296,172

2,914,270 Other liabilities 19,806

32,638 Total liabilities 3,654,278

3,285,978 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,426 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024; 100,000 shares authorized, 39,247 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 394

392 Additional paid-in capital 15,415

7,071 Retained earnings 1,541,693

1,489,548 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (338,620)

(329,899) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,218,882

1,167,112 Noncontrolling interests 62,910

72,264 Total equity 1,281,792

1,239,376 Total liabilities and equity $





4,936,070

$





4,525,354

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs $





3,795 $



2,331 $



2,200 $



2,177 $





2,220 $





2,384 $





2,441 $





2,444 Change in fair value of derivatives (5,706) (5,628) (5,930) (6,734) (6,545) (6,960) (5,470) (3,309) Amortization of intangibles 60 58 60 69 69 68 66 73 Impairment of real estate - - - 202 5,037 - - - Stock-based compensation expense 3,251 3,555 3,327 2,952 1,629 2,715 3,799 2,206

Purchase Price Multiples as of September 30, 2024 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (5) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2013 $









1,932,722 $







5,754,451 $









54,564 298

% 233

% 2014 404,117 899,280 30,956 223

% 204

% 2015 443,114 921,016 43,600 208

% 205

% 2016 455,767 1,094,043 60,873 240

% 201

% 2017 532,851 1,218,849 92,454 229

% 193

% 2018 653,975 1,520,429 128,845 232

% 202

% 2019 581,476 1,311,448 134,279 226

% 206

% 2020 435,668 956,953 150,536 220

% 213

% 2021 435,846 736,409 261,863 169

% 191

% 2022 406,082 708,712 334,578 175

% 179

% 2023 622,583 1,222,835 877,849 196

% 197

% 2024 638,147 1,339,929 1,261,602 210

% 210

% Subtotal 7,542,348 17,684,354 3,431,999



Americas Insolvency







1996-2013 1,266,056 2,503,285 6 198

% 159

% 2014 148,420 218,963 30 148

% 124

% 2015 63,170 88,112 23 139

% 125

% 2016 91,442 118,378 188 129

% 123

% 2017 275,257 358,774 950 130

% 125

% 2018 97,879 136,385 692 139

% 127

% 2019 123,077 167,548 4,005 136

% 128

% 2020 62,130 91,718 16,018 148

% 136

% 2021 55,187 74,453 22,486 135

% 136

% 2022 33,442 47,352 26,688 142

% 139

% 2023 91,282 119,692 91,017 131

% 135

% 2024 58,945 87,085 79,949 148

% 148

% Subtotal 2,366,287 4,011,745 242,052



Total Americas and Australia 9,908,635 21,696,099 3,674,051



Europe Core









2012-2013 40,742 72,994 1 179

% 153

% 2014 773,811 2,584,292 423,498 334

% 208

% 2015 411,340 756,321 134,898 184

% 160

% 2016 333,090 581,121 156,172 174

% 167

% 2017 252,174 369,927 102,638 147

% 144

% 2018 341,775 559,571 187,631 164

% 148

% 2019 518,610 852,264 323,682 164

% 152

% 2020 324,119 574,755 242,053 177

% 172

% 2021 412,411 707,823 390,545 172

% 170

% 2022 359,447 586,297 445,461 163

% 162

% 2023 410,593 693,472 574,464 169

% 169

% 2024 251,874 453,608 430,252 180

% 180

% Subtotal 4,429,986 8,792,445 3,411,295



Europe Insolvency







2014 10,876 19,038 - 175

% 129

% 2015 18,973 29,429 - 155

% 139

% 2016 39,338 57,983 598 147

% 130

% 2017 39,235 52,046 841 133

% 128

% 2018 44,908 52,881 2,335 118

% 123

% 2019 77,218 113,945 12,563 148

% 130

% 2020 105,440 159,030 26,032 151

% 129

% 2021 53,230 74,452 24,736 140

% 134

% 2022 44,604 62,450 38,756 140

% 137

% 2023 46,558 64,602 53,683 139

% 138

% 2024 37,783 54,855 48,388 145

% 145

% Subtotal 518,163 740,711 207,932



Total Europe 4,948,149 9,533,156 3,619,227



Total PRA Group $







14,856,784 $





31,229,255 $







7,293,278









(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2024 exchange rate. (5) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information (1) Amounts in thousands

September 30, 2024 (year-to-date)

As of September 30, 2024 Purchase Period Cash

Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2) Change in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio Revenue (2)

Net Finance Receivables (3) Americas and Australia Core











1996-2013 $







26,786 $







10,656 $







17,243 $







27,899

$















16,771 2014 10,691 4,303 8,039 12,342

12,019 2015 13,258 5,305 11,778 17,083

18,918 2016 18,506 9,782 8,634 18,416

21,833 2017 30,470 13,521 11,941 25,462

38,195 2018 60,243 21,259 25,535 46,794

70,664 2019 62,311 24,744 13,609 38,353

75,355 2020 70,086 27,464 6,632 34,096

85,017 2021 79,282 39,444 (10,559) 28,885

136,930 2022 116,142 49,024 (5,628) 43,396

202,091 2023 221,800 126,913 7,595 134,508

494,772 2024 78,091 60,269 11,125 71,394

630,678 Subtotal 787,666 392,684 105,944 498,628

1,803,243 Americas Insolvency











1996-2013 756 85 672 757

- 2014 216 68 151 219

- 2015 153 24 103 127

13 2016 458 31 363 394

163 2017 2,105 153 1,800 1,953

854 2018 2,102 98 802 900

653 2019 13,129 825 (1,169) (344)

3,827 2020 13,236 1,961 1,014 2,975

14,760 2021 11,963 2,352 679 3,031

19,901 2022 8,314 2,370 542 2,912

22,440 2023 18,678 8,407 (983) 7,424

72,108 2024 7,134 4,419 189 4,608

55,878 Subtotal 78,244 20,793 4,163 24,956

190,597 Total Americas and Australia 865,910 413,477 110,107 523,584

1,993,840 Europe Core











2012-2013 789 - 789 789

- 2014 75,739 46,494 22,135 68,629

95,353 2015 23,089 10,203 4,535 14,738

66,317 2016 20,460 9,757 3,067 12,824

88,047 2017 13,600 5,048 1,309 6,357

68,268 2018 28,500 10,315 4,879 15,194

120,450 2019 51,635 16,799 8,537 25,336

218,471 2020 38,069 14,275 6,685 20,960

148,879 2021 50,687 21,458 5,636 27,094

236,349 2022 57,408 22,884 2,696 25,580

280,574 2023 78,264 32,685 2,517 35,202

340,067 2024 22,674 9,521 2,574 12,095

240,351 Subtotal 460,914 199,439 65,359 264,798

1,903,126 Europe Insolvency











2014 138 - 138 138

- 2015 141 2 113 115

- 2016 659 87 306 393

164 2017 1,246 97 44 141

669 2018 2,839 207 217 424

2,087 2019 10,653 1,083 1,620 2,703

10,971 2020 20,081 2,174 2,681 4,855

23,842 2021 11,540 2,041 1,546 3,587

21,779 2022 11,129 2,907 1,983 4,890

31,794 2023 9,057 3,827 449 4,276

42,090 2024 6,203 2,127 1,045 3,172

34,105 Subtotal 73,686 14,552 10,142 24,694

167,501 Total Europe 534,600 213,991 75,501 289,492

2,070,627 Total

PRA Group $





1,400,510 $





627,468 $







185,608 $





813,076

$













4,064,467





(1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2024 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of September 30, 2024 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total Americas and Australia Core





















1996-2013 $



1,932.7 $

3,618.9 $ 660.3 $ 474.4 $ 299.7 $ 197.0 $ 140.3 $

99.7 $

64.7 $

46.5 $

36.0 $

28.4 $

26.8 $ 5,692.7 2014 404.1 - 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 22.3 15.0 11.8 10.7 859.8 2015 443.1 - - 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 19.5 14.1 13.3 880.5 2016 455.8 - - - 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 38.4 24.9 18.5 992.3 2017 532.9 - - - - 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 76.3 43.8 30.5 1115.6 2018 654.0 - - - - - 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 146.1 92.9 60.2 1361.4 2019 581.5 - - - - - - 143.8 349.0 289.8 177.7 110.3 62.3 1132.9 2020 435.7 - - - - - - - 132.9 284.3 192.0 125.8 70.1 805.1 2021 435.8 - - - - - - - - 85.0 177.3 136.8 79.3 478.4 2022 406.1 - - - - - - - - - 67.7 195.4 116.1 379.2 2023 622.5 - - - - - - - - - - 108.5 221.8 330.3 2024 638.1 - - - - - - - - - - - 78.1 78.1 Subtotal 7,542.3 3,618.9 753.0 844.8 837.1 860.9 945.1 1,141.4 1,271.8 1,206.9 946.0 892.7 787.7 14,106.3 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2013 1,266.1 1,491.4 421.4 289.9 168.7 85.5 30.3 6.8 3.6 2.2 1.6 1.1 0.8 2,503.3 2014 148.4 - 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.2 218.8 2015 63.2 - - 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 88.2 2016 91.4 - - - 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.8 0.9 0.5 119.2 2017 275.3 - - - - 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 4.9 2.1 357.9 2018 97.9 - - - - - 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 12.7 2.1 135.6 2019 123.1 - - - - - - 13.4 31.4 39.1 37.8 28.7 13.1 163.5 2020 62.1 - - - - - - - 6.5 16.1 20.4 19.5 13.2 75.7 2021 55.2 - - - - - - - - 4.6 17.9 17.5 12.0 52.0 2022 33.4 - - - - - - - - - 3.2 9.2 8.3 20.7 2023 91.2 - - - - - - - - - - 9.0 18.7 27.7 2024 59.0 - - - - - - - - - - - 7.0 7.0 Subtotal 2,366.3 1,491.4 458.4 344.2 249.8 222.5 207.9 180.9 155.3 147.4 129.4 104.2 78.2 3,769.6 Total Americas and Australia 9,908.6 5,110.3 1,211.4 1,189.0 1,086.9 1,083.4 1,153.0 1,322.3 1,427.1 1,354.3 1,075.4 996.9 865.9 17,875.9 Europe Core

























2012-2013 40.7 27.7 14.2 5.5 3.5 3.3 3.3 2.4 1.9 1.8 1.4 1.0 0.8 66.8 2014 773.8 - 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 149.2 122.2 107.6 75.7 1,896.1 2015 411.3 - - 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 40.7 33.8 23.1 582.6 2016 333.1 - - - 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 29.7 20.5 432.0 2017 252.2 - - - - 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 20.2 13.6 247.9 2018 341.8 - - - - - 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 41.6 28.5 374.2 2019 518.6 - - - - - - 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 75.1 51.6 511.6 2020 324.1 - - - - - - - 32.3 91.7 69.0 56.1 38.1 287.2 2021 412.4 - - - - - - - - 48.5 89.9 73.0 50.7 262.1 2022 359.4 - - - - - - - - - 33.9 83.8 57.4 175.1 2023 410.6 - - - - - - - - - - 50.2 78.3 128.5 2024 252.0 - - - - - - - - - - - 22.6 22.6 Subtotal 4,430.0 27.7 167.4 343.3 390.6 407.1 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.6 559.7 572.1 460.9 4,986.7 Europe Insolvency























2014 10.9 - - 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 17.1 2015 19.0 - - 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.6 0.4 0.1 26.7 2016 39.3 - - - 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 1.3 0.7 61.1 2017 39.2 - - - - 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 3.8 1.2 49.0 2018 44.9 - - - - - 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 7.2 2.8 50.8 2019 77.2 - - - - - - 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 17.5 10.7 99.2 2020 105.4 - - - - - - - 6.0 34.6 34.1 29.7 20.1 124.5 2021 53.2 - - - - - - - - 5.5 14.4 14.7 11.5 46.1 2022 44.6 - - - - - - - - - 4.5 12.4 11.1 28.0 2023 46.7 - - - - - - - - - - 4.2 9.1 13.3 2024 37.8 - - - - - - - - - - - 6.3 6.3 Subtotal 518.2 - - 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 58.8 93.0 93.8 91.4 73.7 522.1 Total Europe 4,948.2 27.7 167.4 350.6 405.1 429.2 472.2 518.9 578.5 707.6 653.5 663.5 534.6 5,508.8 Total

PRA Group $

14,856.8 $

5,138.0 $

1,378.8 $

1,539.6 $

1,492.0 $

1,512.6 $

1,625.2 $

1,841.2 $

2,005.6 $

2,061.9 $

1,728.9 $

1,660.4 $

1,400.5 $

23,384.7





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased.

In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (or loss) attributable to

PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); plus foreign exchange loss (or less foreign exchange gain); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2024 and for the year ended December 31, 2023. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $

















43 $

















(83) Adjustments:



Income tax expense/(benefit) 10 (16) Foreign exchange loss 1 - Interest expense, net 220 181 Other expense 1 2 Depreciation and amortization 11 13 Impairment of real estate - 5 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 17 17 Recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries 797 888 Adjusted EBITDA $















1,100 $















1,007

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity (ROATE), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. Average tangible equity (ATE) is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by ATE.

The following table displays the Company's

ROATE and provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to ATE for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands, except for ratio data):













Average Balance



Balance as of Period End

Third Quarter

Year-to-Date



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

$



1,218,882

$

1,115,590

$

1,182,173

$

1,140,558

$

1,165,196

$

1,166,780 Less: Goodwill

423,011

412,513

419,329

413,709

420,517

420,997 Less: Other intangible assets

1,620

1,670

1,609

1,753

1,656

1,797 Average tangible equity









$

761,235

$

725,096

$

743,023

$

743,986 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$



27,154

$

(12,262)

$



52,145

$



(74,695) Return on average tangible equity (1)









14.3

%

(6.8)

%

9.4

%

(13.4)

%

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]



News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 641-0558

[email protected]

