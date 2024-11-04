Navitas Semiconductor Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Record sales in GaN mobile fast-charger

New, low-voltage GaN enters 48V AI data center, EV and robotics markets

Strategic partnership with Infineon Technologies enables customer dual sourcing Streamlined market focus and cost structure improve path to profitability

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas (Nasdaq: NVTS) the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“I'm pleased to announce record sales in the mobile fast-charger market plus a completely new GaN platform for 48V AI data centers, EV and AI robotics applications in conjunction with a new, strategic, dual-sourcing partnership with Infineon,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder.“Despite macro-economic challenges, we continue to grow faster than the market, and the new, low-voltage GaN platform not only opens up new strategic markets, but also brings customers dual-sourcing options from Navitas and Infineon for added confidence to accelerate adoption of GaN into new mainstream, high-volume applications.”

The company also announced a cost-reduction plan that is expected to save $2 million per quarter and streamline the organization with increased focus on AI data center, EV and mobile applications, accelerating the company's path to profitability. The plan includes a 14% reduction in headcount (approximately 45 employees).

3Q24 Financial Highlights



Revenue: Total revenue was $21.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $22.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, and $20.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the quarter was $29.0 million, compared to a loss of $28.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and a loss of $31.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, loss from operations for the quarter was $12.7 million compared to a loss of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, and a loss of $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $98.6 million as of September 30, 2024.



Market, Customer and Technology Highlights



New, Low-voltage (LV) GaN Platform (80-200V): Optimized for 48V systems in AI data center, EV, and motor drive, sampling in Q4 2024, with strategic dual-sourcing partnership with Infineon Technologies. Common specifications (packaging, pin-out, footprint and IP) to accelerate customer adoption of GaN into high-volume, mainstream applications.

AI Data Center: New 98%-efficient, 8.5 kW AI power supply reference design with high-voltage (HV) GaN+SiC architecture launched as well as proprietary IntelliWeaveTM PFC control technique to deliver extreme power density demanded by NVIDA's Hopper-Blackwell-Rubin AI GPU roadmap. High-voltage GaNSafe power ICs and Gen-3 'Fast' SiC devices are featured in over 60 active customer projects with direct customers such as Delta, GreatWall, Compuware and LiteON, supplying end-users like AWS, Azure and Google. Our data center production revenues started in Q3 as expected and will continue ramping throughout 2025.

EV: Leading-edge, trench-assisted, planar-gate Gen-3 'Fast' SiC devices now fully AEC Q101 (automotive) qualified and pushing beyond. Six new on-board and road-side charger design wins in Q3, expected to ramp in 2025 and 2026. Largest pipeline segment, with 200+ projects. New, LV GaN platform optimized for 48V battery EV applications.

Mobile & Consumer: GaNSlim ICs achieved another 26 design wins in Q3. Three new tier-1 OEM wins expected to deliver revenue ramping Q2'25, adding to the Samsung wins announced in August.

Appliance & Industrial: Thirty new design wins in Q3, ranging from vacuum cleaners and LED lighting, to solid-state, grid-connected circuit-breakers, multi-kW power supplies and heat pumps. New, LV GaN platform addresses 48V industrial motor drives including AI robotics. Solar & Energy Storage: Ten design wins, including at Generac, expected to ramp mid-2025. Next-gen GaN ICs – including Navitas-proprietary, industry-leading bi-directional GaN ICs - continue on track for significant mid-2025 ramp in solar micro-inverters. New, LV GaN doubles TAM in inverters, as complement to HV GaN and SiC.

Business Outlook

Fourth quarter 2024 net revenues are expected to be between $18.0 and $20.0 million. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be 40% plus or minus 50 basis points and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $20.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Navitas Q3 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Monday, November 4, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, Conference ID: 2158932

Live Webcast:

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

