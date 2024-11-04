QAIA Recognised For Customer Experience Excellence At ACI World Customer Experience Summit In USA

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) was recently honoured during the ACI World Customer Experience Summit and held in Atlanta, USA, receiving a prestigious award and accreditation acknowledging its commitment to customer experience excellence, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

During a gala dinner, QAIA was officially recognised as 'Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East' for airports serving five to 15 million passengers, a distinguished title it had earned earlier this year. This award was presented to Airport International Group representatives Diala Haobsha, Customer Knowledge and Satisfaction Section Head, and Amjad Majdoubeh, Government Entities Relations and Administration Director, based on the ACI World 2023 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey. This honour marks the second consecutive year and the eighth time in QAIA's history that it has received this distinction.

Additionally, QAIA was acknowledged for renewing Level 3 of the ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation in January 2024. This recognition underscores the airport's ongoing dedication to delivering a premium customer experience while maintaining high service standards, the statement said.

The ACI World Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition, the premier airport event dedicated to customer and employee experience, brought together over 600 senior airport and business executives and customer experience professionals from more than 65 countries. Attendees engaged in enriching discussions and shared valuable insights under the theme 'The Airport and Beyond: All for the Travel Journey'.

“To be honoured once again with these illustrious recognitions is a true testament to our unwavering dedication to elevating the customer experience at QAIA. These achievements reflect the tireless efforts of our teams, partners and stakeholders, alongside our close partnership with the Government of Jordan, represented by the Ministry of Transport, whose collective commitment has positioned QAIA as a trusted and preferred airport for passengers worldwide,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

He added,“Our goal remains clear - to create a welcoming, seamless and world-class experience that feels like home and upholds QAIA's status as Jordan's prime gateway to the world.”

The ASQ programme continues to set the standard for benchmarking and enhancing airport customer experience. Last year, over half of the world's travellers passed through an ASQ airport. Nearly 600,000 surveys covering more than 30 key performance indicators offered a comprehensive view of the current and future potential of air travel, according to the statement.