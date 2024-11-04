The Global Braintrust Flags The Diversity Crisis In Silicon Valley's Tech Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Growing Concerns that Homogeneous Boards Threaten the Inclusivity of AI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concerns over the scaling back of diversity programs by Silicon Valley tech giants such as Meta, which recently formed an all-white male advisory panel, has caused speculation that US election results would further dial back diversity priorities.

Sana Bagersh, Founder of the Global BrainTrust called for more inclusive representation in tech companies, in the face of cost-cutting measures and growing criticism of DEI initiatives by conservative voices, just a few years after they had gained traction in the tech industry.“While AI is pervading every aspect of our lives, it is a small tech elite that is deciding on the tectonic shifts that are impacting all of humanity. Diversity within AI leadership and development teams is not a nice-to-have, it is an absolute imperative for a safer, fairer and more sustainable world.”

Bagersh stressed that the advisory boards must be able to effect meaningful direction, to ensure that responsible and human-serving AI principles are upheld at every level of decision-making.“It's not just about involving technological experts, but also about having members from different sectors and civil society, to provide a more well-rounded view. They must represent functions and experiences beyond technology, and span across gender, race, and disciplines to achieve balanced and thoughtful guidance.”

Brie Alexander, Cultural Advisor to the African Diaspora at The Global Braintrust offered her view:“In the fast-paced world of artificial intelligence (AI), diversity is not just desirable, it's critical, especially at the highest levels of decision-making. AI technology influences every aspect of modern life, from economic systems to personal privacy. However, a lack of diversity among AI decision-makers risks creating technologies that reinforce biases, overlook the needs of marginalized communities, and uphold the status quo of inequity.”

She explained:“If AI is to serve the broader needs of humanity, we must champion diversity within its leadership. True change means empowering people from all backgrounds-particularly women and people of colour-not only to participate in AI's development but to shape its direction, design, and governance. By fostering inclusive leadership at every level, we can create an AI landscape that embodies innovation and advances a fairer, more just society.”

Fran Apprich, Media and Communication Advisor at The Global BrainTrust added:“Intuition and empathy is crucial for a successful embedding and synergy of AI. It is not only about the integration, but the sustainable and responsible use of AI . Both genders and their intuition are essential to make this work for us humans as well as within the context of outer space and its further challenges and opportunities. Only together are we good enough to make the right decisions.”

Gabriella Kohlberg, Government Development and Economics Advisor offered her perspective:“Technology and AI companies should be using the past to inform their decision making and to course correct their future rather than pursue the same flawed direction. Evidentiary data has already shown that AI's current modelling capacity leads to discrimination of minorities and misaligned attributions.”

“With hopes of AI being implemented across a multitude of sectors and for the goal of the betterment of quality of life for all, choosing a board only representing a single demographic to inform "strategic" decision making is ill-informed and ineffective. By directly contributing to, rather than negating the effects of skewed data input into AI's implementation, it leads to harmful consequences for our most vulnerable, those who currently are grossly disproportionately suffering from a poorer quality of life.”

She added:“Minorities, women, foreigners and basically all underrepresented groups are at risk. Whether less technologically involved or historically not represented in leadership or research-based concerns, it is known that AI is built off the data available - meaning the gap in data representing these groups needs to be bridged. Having a board that does not have that personal experience, insight or ethical priority only exponentially inflates the risk for these marginalized groups.”

Ahmed Bukair, a student at the University of Washington, who serves on the Global BrainTrust's Youth Advisory Board, commented:“When it comes to assembling a team of advisors it is not enough to have representatives of all cultures and colours to maintain unbiased resolutions. It is vitally important to integrate the youth voice, especially in decisions that affect the lives of millions. These days the youth voice is muted, largely ignored, but now is the time to change that.

“In tech and specifically AI adoption, the stakes are high. GenZ and the generations that follow have an exceptionally high vested interest in the future, and they should not only have their voices heard, but amplified. In my view, it starts with having a seat at the advisory board table, so we are able to share our unique perspectives.”

Findings from Gartner's report, 'How to Advance AI Without Sacrificing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' caution that AI biases can compromise enterprise DEI initiatives, and recommend the adoption of tools like AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) to mitigate these risks.

The Global BrainTrust is a grassroots advocacy platform that brings together a diverse range of civil society stakeholders from different nations, that include technologists, teachers, students, business professionals, practitioners, policymakers, experts, artists, designers and community groups. The intention is for this diverse assembly of voices to present the views and concerns affecting 'humanity' that may not be entirely evident within the corridors of Silicon Valley.

