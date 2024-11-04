Astroai Showcases Its Off-Road Capabilities At SEMA Show 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The automotive tool and accessory brand brings its newest and most powerful offroading essentials to the premier Las Vegas trade show.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AstroAI is thrilled to announce its attendance at the 2024 SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Center! The automotive accessories brand is bringing its top-selling lines of tire inflators and jump starters to the esteemed automotive trade show. Visitors can view and test these products between November 5th through the 8th. To find AstroAI, visit Booth No.24767 in the PowerSports & Utility section in Central Hall.

Following the success of last year's showing at SEMA, AstroAI will showcase twenty-three products to support adventurous drivers on their offroading excursions. Their latest lines of tire inflators and jump starters have proven to be a hit amongst drivers.

"We're always excited to attend

SEMA, and this year, we are unveiling some great innovations. I feel like we're known as a consumer brand specifically for on-road applications. Still, through increased engagement with our off-road customers, we've gained a deeper understanding of their real-world demands", says Robert Miyoshi, General Manager of AstroAI.

The T-series air compressors, designed for heavy-duty inflation, have impressed offroad enthusiasts with their advanced performance. The TC3 Tire Inflator is making its first in-person appearance at SEMA 2024. This "All-Round Inflation Pro" is perfect for inflating everything from bicycle tires to RVs, trucks, and other offroad vehicles. It includes several nozzles for diverse inflation tasks and reaches a maximum air pressure of 150PSI. This powerful tire inflator is built to tackle tricky situations on and off the road and achieve seamless inflation anywhere, anytime. The TC3 is scheduled to launch on AstroAI's Kickstarter website

in late November.

AstroAI's Jump Starter also received a significant expansion this year; it now offers both single-function and multi-function models. The upgraded S8 Ultra Jump Starter has

enhanced durability

to withstand rough falls, water leakage

and dust

exposure - making it a versatile road trip companion for any tricky situation. The upcoming S8 Pro, S8 Ultra +, and S8 Ultra Max provide impressive power and are compatible with most vehicles. These new jump starter models are expected to be a hit with offroading enthusiasts and commuters alike.

This year's

SEMA Show will showcase AstroAI's product versatility to drivers of all backgrounds. "We've pushed the boundaries of our jump starters and air compressors to a wider breadth of users, with more power and increased capacities," says Miyoshi. "At SEMA 2024, we hope to showcase AstroAI as a true enthusiast brand."

AstroAI will be exhibiting its products at SEMA Show 2024 from November 5-8 at Booth No.24767 in the PowerSports & Utility section in Central Hall.

About AstroAI

AstroAI was founded in 2016 with a vision to provide a first-rate customer experience through high-quality products and excellent service. AstroAI has become a top brand in automotive tools and accessories, receiving awards and recognition for the mini-fridge, the T2 air compressor, and more. Several years and millions of customers later, AstroAI's core mission remains the same: to provide customers with a full range of practical products and exceptional service for all of life's adventures. For more information, please visit AstroAI .

