Avionics Support Group, Announces Landmark Partnership With Maxposure To Launch Wireless In-Flight Entertainment System

- Hugo L. Fortes, Vice President of Avionics Support Group, Inc ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avionics Support Group , (ASG), a leader in aviation technology solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Maxposure Limited, an industry innovator in media and entertainment solutions during the 2024 APEX Global Expo. This collaboration introduces a new era of in-flight entertainment (IFE) with the launch of a state-of-the-art Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (w-IFE) System, tailored specifically for the Americas market.Avionics Support Group, Inc. is renowned for its turnkey avionics solutions, including engineering, aerospace manufacturing, certification and maintenance services is dedicated to elevating safety and customer satisfaction. Maxposure Limited, known for its innovative media, digital content services and technology driven solutions has a reputation for transforming user experiences across multiple sectors.This partnership merges ASG's expertise in avionics engineering, certification, and support with Maxposure's cutting-edge digital content delivery. The new w-IFE system will offer passengers a robust selection of entertainment options, from movies and TV shows to music and interactive games, all delivered via high-speed wireless connectivity designed to engage and entertain.“Collaborating with Maxposure Limited allows us to expand our offerings and enhance the in-flight experience for our airline partners and their passengers,” said Hugo L. Fortes, Vice President of Avionics Support Group, Inc.“Our combined expertise will ensure top-tier entertainment options while upholding the highest standards of safety and reliability.”Key Features of the Wireless IFE System:1.High-Definition Content – An extensive library of movies, TV series, and music.2.User-Friendly Interface – Intuitive navigation for a seamless passenger experience.3.Multi-Device Compatibility – Allows passengers to connect using their personal devices.4.Advanced Security Measures – Protecting user data and ensuring system integrity.“Maxposure Limited is excited to work with Avionics Support Group, Inc. to introduce this innovative in-flight entertainment solution to the Americas,” stated Prakash Johari, CEO of Maxposure Limited.“Together, we are setting a new standard in passenger entertainment, elevating the travel experience across the industry.”The Wireless IFE System launched on November 1, 2024, with initial deployments scheduled for select airlines across the Americas.About Avionics Support GroupHeadquartered in Miami, Florida, Avionics Support Group, Inc. (ASG) is a premier Avionics Systems Integration & FAA-PMA approved Aerospace Manufacturing company. ASG's competitive advantage can provide your company with a Single Source Solution for avionics engineering, avionics manufacturing, aircraft installation technical support, Supplemental Type Certificate (STC's), SATCOM, and much more. As a leader in the aerospace industry with US patents in the Constant Friction Mount (cfMountTM), Integrated Power Supply, iPad EFB Mounts and cockpit connectivity.About Maxposure LimitedMaxposure Limited is a dynamic player in the new-age media and entertainment sector, renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to delivering cutting-edge content. With a strategic focus on the aviation market, Maxposure Limited continues to redefine industry standards and set new benchmarks for success. Working with government and private clients, both in India and across the world, Maxposure Limited has four business divisions viz. Inflight Entertainment, Content Marketing, Technology, and Advertising.The company has developed a Wireless Streaming Server (“WMS”) known as AeroHub WMS, which enables around 100 devices (phone, tablets, laptops) to stream content onboard aircrafts at high speed at a reduced cost as compared to traditional inflight screens. Also, as a part of its content marketing expertise, and to cater customers globally, the company offers content services in over 21 foreign and regional languages, including German, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, French, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, etc.For media inquiries, please contact:Carlos MonsalveVP of Sales & Business Development, Avionics Support Group, Inc. Miami+1 (716) 438-8771...Sameer SirdeshmukhProduct Head, Maxposure Limited+91 9899551088...

