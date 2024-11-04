Alan Mcintyre Named Vice President Of Southern Company's Southern Linc Wireless Subsidiary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

McIntyre to lead Engineering and Operations team

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern

Linc, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ), has announced that Alan McIntyre has been named the Vice President of Engineering and Operations by the Southern Linc Board of Directors. He

will lead a team that is known for providing highly reliable, highly resilient wireless voice and data services for Southern Company systems and users and for local and state customers.

With 30 years of experience in wireless telecommunications, McIntyre brings significant expertise and proven success to his new role. Formerly, as Engineering Director at Southern Linc, he led the company's LTE technology transformation, including development of the plan and construction of two fully geographically redundant core data centers, 1,300 LTE cell sites, and the installation of VoLTE and mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) sub-systems that resulted in thousands of conversions of voice and data devices to LTE. He also participated in the international 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards organization that adopted new specifications to facilitate Southern Linc's move to LTE technology.

"We are thrilled to announce Alan's promotion at Southern Linc," said Bentina Terry, president and CEO of Southern Linc and Southern Telecom. "Alan's vast experience, his significant contributions to our company and the telecom sector, along with his humility and dedication to Southern Company values, make him an excellent addition to our executive team."

McIntyre has an extensive understanding of wireless spectrum. He worked on the FCC's 800 MHz rebanding proceedings in the early 2000s which provided Southern Linc with contiguous spectrum as well as the FCC proceeding during 2011-2012 that enabled broadband operations in Southern Linc's spectrum band. More recently, he was a member of auction teams within Southern Company that successfully won licenses in multiple FCC-conducted spectrum auctions.

McIntyre holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree in Management Information Systems from Auburn University. In 2017, he began serving on the Auburn board that provides strategic advice for the university's Wireless Engineering Research and Education Center.

About Southern Linc

Southern Linc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Southern Linc delivers highly reliable, highly secure LTE voice and data services to Southern Company electric utilities as well as to a wide range of businesses and public sector agencies across Alabama, Georgia and southeastern Mississippi. The CriticalLincTM network provides over-the-air encryption from devices to towers and supports encryption from towers to the network's core data centers.

