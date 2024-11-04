LOG Pharma Primary Packaging Introduces Modern Clean Room To Enhance Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The new multi-million-dollar clean room will allow to increase production capabilities of barrier bottles and improve quality control.

ASHDOT YA'ACOV ICHUD, Israel, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOG

Pharma Primary

Packagin , a leading global provider of innovative packaging solutions for the industry, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art clean room designed to meet the stringent standards of pharmaceutical companies.

This new multi-million-dollar facility is part of a broader 600-square meter expansion of LOG's site in Kibbutz Ashdot Ya'acov Ichud, Israel.

The ISO 8-certified clean room and newly expanded facility will enhance productivity for global innovative and generic pharmaceutical companies. These improvements provide a dependable source for high-quality barrier packaging solutions, tailored to precise product specifications.

The new clean room underscores LOG's unwavering commitment to:



Compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) : ensuring primary packaging quality assurance

Full control over production : maintaining stringent oversight throughout the entire production process Adherence to top manufacturing standards : meeting the highest benchmarks in the pharmaceutical industry

Equipped with cutting-edge automated online inspection the new facility ensures immediate and reliable detection of defects. This technological advancement is designed to enhance the production of LOG's innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

"The massive investment in the new clean room emphasizes our commitment to meet and exceed customer expectations and further strengthens LOG's position as a leading primary packaging provider for the pharmaceutical industry," said Shaul Bassi , LOG's chief executive officer. "We have witnessed a rapid increase in demand for our packaging solutions by pharmaceutical companies worldwide. This move will enable us to boost production capability and underpin our future growth."

The expansion reflects LOG's strategic vision to enhance its production capabilities and maintain its competitive edge in the highly demanding pharmaceutical packaging market.

About LOG Pharma Primary

LOG Pharma Primary Packaging has been serving the global pharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years, offering a wide range of standard and customized packaging solutions. The company operates a manufacturing site in Israel and one in Hungary.

LOG is dedicated to innovation and high quality, ensuring that its products meet the rigorous demands of the pharmaceutical sector. With a focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology, LOG remains at the forefront of the industry, providing reliable and high-quality packaging solutions to its clients worldwide.

For more information, visit:

Contact



Noam Nahari

VP Marketing & Business Development

LOG Pharma Primary Packaging

+972-50-7429429

[email protected]

SOURCE LOG Pharma Primary Packaging

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED