A New Leader In Europe: Pyramid Global Hospitality Expands With Axiom Hospitality Merger

Pyramid Global Hospitality

announces the strategic merger of the company's European division, Hamilton Pyramid Europe , with Axiom Hospitality . The two hotel management companies are combining to create the UK and Continental Europe's hotel and resort management company of choice for the region's leading hotel sector investors.

The merger adds over 30 properties to Pyramid's European portfolio for a combined organization managing 48+ hotels and 8,000+ keys, with a strong pipeline of both existing and new build hotels and resorts. The new organization will build on its collective capabilities and experience to deliver unparalleled operational excellence.

Following a period of integration into early 2025,

the European business will be led by Axiom's Jamie Lamb and Alex Pritchard and supported by a best-in-class team of integrated hospitality professionals from both organizations.

"Our merged European platform with Axiom Hospitality will continue to enhance our focus on operational excellence and delivering results to our valued clients," said Warren Fields, CEO of Pyramid Global Hospitality. "In Jamie, Alex and the entire Axiom team, we see a management platform much like ourselves, with a shared sense of commitment to our owner clients and similar organizational 'people first' culture. We are confident that in the coming months and years the market will have the opportunity to experience our competence and professionalism."

"Alex and I are delighted for Axiom Hospitality to be joining the Pyramid Global family.

We are excited by this merger and look forward to intensifying our commitment to delivering top-tier management solutions to the industry's leading hotel owners," said Axiom Hospitality's Jamie Lamb. "As we look across both organizations, we see a combined business with a commitment to listen, enhance performance and deliver results like no one else can in the white label hotel management space."

This merger brings significant benefits to both companies and enhances the suite of services being offered to hotel owners in the UK and Continental Europe, including a sharing of best practices, brand relationships, and access to additional global expertise and proprietary tools.

About Hamilton Pyramid Europe/ Pyramid Global Hospitality

Hamilton Pyramid Europe is a leading independent hotel management company, celebrated for delivering world-class hotel management and asset management services across the EMEA region. Our expertise lies in maximizing returns for hotel owners by focusing on optimizing operations, enhancing asset value, and driving maximum return on investment (ROI) through innovative and forward-thinking strategies. For more information, please visit

.

Pyramid Global Hospitality , a leading third-party hospitality management company, is the powerhouse brand behind an inspired collection of forward-thinking professionals providing powerful solutions to some of the world's best hotels and resorts.

Formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, the organization's global portfolio now spans more than 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe, with offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; and London. For more information, visit .

About Axiom Hospitality

Axiom Hospitality stands as a dynamic and rapidly growing hotel management company, with a leading hotel portfolio now comprising thirty operating hotels and over 5,000 keys, as well as additional properties under development. As a testament to Axiom's unwavering commitment to excellence, its journey has been marked by rapid expansion and success. For more information, please visit .

For More Media Information:

The Zimmerman Agency . 850.668.2222

[email protected]

