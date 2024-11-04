(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hua , a pioneering biotechnology company, continues to lead the charge in innovation. As global diabetes rates rise, Hua Medicine's revolutionary approach is making significant strides, positioning China as a critical player in developing advanced healthcare solutions. In recognition of these efforts, Dr. Li CHEN, CEO and Founder of Hua Medicine, has been awarded the prestigious C.C. Tan Life Science Industrialization Award .

Dr. Chen's groundbreaking work, particularly in the development of dorzagliatin , a global first-in-class drug for Type 2 diabetes (T2D), has drawn global attention. Unlike conventional treatments, dorzagliatin regulates blood glucose levels by restoring the function of the body's glucose sensor-the glucokinase-offering a pathway towards diabetes remission. This innovation represents a shift in how T2D can be managed and treated, demonstrating China's capability to lead in global healthcare.

“As tensions around global trade and technology persist, it is crucial to acknowledge the progress being made by Chinese biotechnology firms like Hua Medicine,” said George Lin, Chief Strategy Officer at Hua Medicine.“Our innovations, particularly in the field of diabetes care, show that collaboration and acceptance of medical breakthroughs-regardless of their geographic origin-are essential to advancing global health outcomes.”

Hua Medicine's efforts highlight the importance of strategic leadership in biotechnology and its potential to drive real-world health solutions. Mr. Lin emphasized the need for a balanced perspective in recognizing the innovations emerging from China, explaining that overlooking these advancements could set back global progress in treating chronic diseases.

Key Highlights of Hua Medicine's Achievements Include:

. Dorzagliatin Development : A groundbreaking drug that aims to revolutionize the treatment of Type 2 diabetes by targeting the body's glucose sensor.

. Global Recognition : Dr. CHEN's latest award acknowledges his contributions to life sciences and leadership in advancing innovative treatments for diabetes.

. China's Role in Biotech : As other parts of the world experience limited advancements in T2D treatments, China is making bold strides.

Dr. Chen's recent award, the C.C. Tan Life Science Industrialization Award, is testament to Hua Medicine's commitment to transforming healthcare solutions and improving outcomes globally.

For more information on Hua Medicine's innovations and ongoing projects, please visit Hua Medicine's website .

To set up an interview contact:

Alfred Romann

Managing Director, Bahati Ltd.

For Hua Medicine

...