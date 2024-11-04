New OFT 2 PDF Converter Software Launched By Datavare With Advanced Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Recently, DataVare introduced a new software with numerous strong capabilities called OFT to PDF Converter. Outlook Template (OFT) Files can be freely converted to PDF file types with this software.



Users of this sophisticated program can translate OFT data into PDF file types. This approach exports whole OFT mailbox data or filtered items to the PDF file format without any effort. Of course, users can quickly move OFT file items including attachments to PDF file format. It lets users indicate the intended destination to store the output file and eliminates any duplicate items from the OFT mailbox. OFT files may be freely exported by users to PDF anywhere they like.



Main features of this program:



.Any size OFT file can be converted trouble-free into the PDF file format.

.Export needed data from OFT files using a date-range filter.

.Show a preview of the OFT file's contents before converting.

.Out of the OFT file, remove duplicate objects and provide a naming convention choice.

.Not damage original database hierarchy or attachments

.Reliable and independent conversion of OFT files

.Free demo to correctly evaluate the program capabilities



Further Characteristics:



.24/7 tech support

.The availability of lifetime licenses

.There are Manual guides and screenshots.



Points of view of DataVare CEO



"We aimed to provide quality and safe conversion," the CEO of DataVare said. Driven by this goal, we have presented this simple utility to let users convert OFT to PDF files more quickly. We think it will win over all users since it is quite friendly and anyone can manage it.



Regarding DataVare



Professionally providing tools for many solutions including email migration, contacts management, PDF management, backup, etc., DataVare is a very reputable name. Every product the company makes is well-examined and effective in producing effects. The firm provides a free trial version of every product for users benefit.



