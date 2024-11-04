Jacquelyn Hackett's Revolutionary Approach To Nutrition And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jacquelyn Hackett, founder of Hackett Health

Leading & Wellness Entrepreneur Launches the Anti-Diet Hack ProgramTM

- Jacquelyn Hackett

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landscape dominated by diet culture, Jacquelyn Hackett is a leading holistic health and wellness expert, transformational health coach, and the creator of the Hackett Holistic HabitsTM system. As the founder and Lead Dietitian of Hackett Health , based in Los Angeles, California, she is pioneering a transformative approach to nutrition and wellness.

With the launch of the Anti-Diet Hack ProgramTM, the Company is empowering individuals to break free from restrictive dieting, fostering a sustainable and holistic relationship with food.

Hackett shares,“Many people struggle with the overwhelming pressures of diet culture and body image issues. We guide our clients toward empowerment through intuitive eating and holistic health, helping them reclaim their lives without the burden of food guilt.”

The Anti-Diet Hack ProgramTM is a revolutionary approach focusing on intuitive eating, gut health and lifestyle changes. This program is a core element of Hackett's mission to dismantle diet culture and promote lasting health. She infuses the program with her wisdom as a registered dietician, personal trainer, and intuitive eating counselor.

Hackett Health has rapidly scaled its operations since 2017, expanding its team of Registered Dietitians and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselors. This dedicated group collaborates to provide personalized, evidence-based care, empowering clients to break free from the constraints of diet culture.

With a growing client base across the United States and internationally in countries like Spain, Germany, and the U.K., Hackett Health emphasizes accessibility through virtual telehealth consultations.

Hackett adds,“At Hackett Health, we pride ourselves on fostering a supportive community that champions lasting wellness through our signature Hackett Holistic HabitsTM. By rejecting the notions of traditional dieting, we offer holistic solutions that integrate nutrition, movement, and mindset tailored to fit each client's lifestyle.”

To further this mission, Hackett Health is set to launch a group coaching program centered on intuitive eating.

This structured and supportive program aims to help women break free from diet culture and achieve food freedom. Participants will engage in interactive coaching sessions that provide guidance on intuitive eating principles, healing their relationships with food, and fostering sustainable habits for long-term health.

Hackett advocates for intuitive eating as a powerful alternative to restrictive diets, highlighting the growing awareness of mental health and nutrition's critical role in overall wellness.

“In today's society, there's a significant shift toward body positivity and health at every size, countering the ever-growing demand for weight loss drugs,” she notes.

Hackett Health embraces this conversation, promoting a holistic approach to health that prioritizes individual needs and balanced practices over quick fixes.

For more information and to join the movement toward food freedom, visit Hackett Health.

About Jacquelyn Hackett

Jacquelyn Hackett, founder of Hackett Health, is a leading holistic health and wellness expert, transformational health coach, and the creator of the Hackett Holistic HabitsTM system. She has a passion for empowering high-achieving individuals, women navigating life transitions, and those struggling with gut health or hormonal imbalances. She guides them from feeling stuck in diet culture and body image struggles to achieve confidence, balance, and vitality. Overcoming the pressures of diet culture allows her clients to thrive fully in life, relationships, and career-without food guilt or self-doubt. Hackett's philosophy emphasizes the intricate relationship between nutrition, movement and mindset. Living in Venice, CA, with her fiancé and dog, Hackett continues to inspire others through her work, advocating for a compassionate and individualized path to wellness.

About Hackett Health

Hackett Health is a virtual private practice dedicated to helping individuals break free from diet culture and build healthier relationships with food. Founded in 2017 by leading health and wellness expert Jacquelyn Hackett, the practice combines the expertise of a team of Registered Dietitians and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselors. Hackett Health serves clients throughout the United States and globally, providing personalized nutrition and wellness solutions that promote long-term health and body confidence.



Heather Burgett

The Burgett Group, Inc.

+1 310-633-4801

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.