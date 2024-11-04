Europe Must Take Responsibility For Supporting Ukraine In Difficult Times Finland's Defense Chief
11/4/2024 9:11:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen of Finland is positive that the outcome of the presidential election in the U.S. will not affect the country's support for Ukraine.
He said this in an interview with Yle , Ukrinform reports.
"Currently in the Ukraine Defense Support Group, in which the United States participates, we are deeply confident that the United States will retain its support," Häkkänen said.
Also, the minister believes Europe will have more opportunities for financially helping Ukraine.
"If it turns out to be difficult, Europe must take responsibility for it. This means more money should be found in the wallets of European taxpayers to support Ukraine," he added.
The election brings uncertainty as presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he will end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in one day, although forcing a quick peace may be in Russia's best interest.
"Now is not the time for any war fatigue or talk that peace will be concluded on Russia's terms; it must be reached on Ukraine's terms," the minister said.
Häkkänen believes that, in order to achieve peace on Ukraine's terms, Europe should strengthen its support.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine offered Sweden and Finland to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry following the example of the "Danish model", that is, through direct financing of domestic defense manufacturers.
