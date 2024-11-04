Alarum Achieves Significant Milestone; Fortune 200 Company Adopts Its Website Unblocker Solution Following A Large-Scale Evaluation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The customer, operating a multi-million cross-region network, is set to gain best-in-class data-driven capabilities, positioning itself to achieve sustained leadership, by subscribing to both NetNut's IPPN and Website Unblocker offerings

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the“Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, today announced the expansion of its recently established relationship with a leading global Fortune 200 company, which has subscribed to the newly rolled-out Website Unblocker from NetNut, in addition to Internet Protocol Proxy Network (IPPN). The customer, operating a multi-million cross-region network, and a multi-billion US Dollar business, will enhance automation and customer spending while gaining a competitive edge.

To facilitate seamless access to public web information, NetNut's Website Unblocker utilizes advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to simulate authentic user environments, enhancing data retrieval consistency from public online sources. The selection of NetNut's Website Unblocker, which followed extensive evaluations and analysis by the leading global Fortune 200 company, is clear testament to its superiority.

Alarum empowers businesses to gain a competitive edge and improve efficiencies by leveraging its robust and growing NetNut network. Being a global data frontrunner provider, Alarum enables organizations to efficiently and successfully collect large volumes of data, seamlessly analyze, and extract structured data at scale. As part of the company's overarching strategy, it is actively working to integrate AI and advanced analytics to deliver the utmost comprehensive data insights.

“In the third quarter of 2024, the customer, a Fortune 200 company, initially subscribed to our IPPN product and less than three months later added the unique Website Unblocker, marking an important milestone in realization of our strategy,” said Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum.“The Website Unblocker is essential to Alarum's long-term growth plans for penetrating the multi-billion-dollar Data Collection and Labeling Market. It provides our customers with enhanced data access and improved operational efficiency, enabling them to penetrate new markets, better understand their customers' behavior and optimize their strategies. We see a growing pipeline of opportunities for our Website Unblocker, which has been tested and rated as a market leader by various industry experts,” Mr. Daniel concluded.

Alarum's strategy and long-term vision is focused on three growth engines: Increasing market share in the IP Proxy Network (IPPN) segment, penetrating the Data Collection and Labelling Market, and providing its customers with Data Insights. With its innovations, the Company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in its industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when when discussing its anticipated growth strategy, including plans for expanding market share in the IP Proxy Network segment, establishing product development timelines for the Website Unblocker and IPPN solutions, projecting the benefits these solutions may deliver to customers, and anticipating customer adoption rates, as well as addressing Alarum's potential to enhance automation processes, improve customer spending, and achieve competitive advantages within the data collection market. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Alarum's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions. The solutions by NetNut, our enterprise internet access and web data collection arm, are based on our world's fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access and web data collection solutions, please visit .

Investor Relations:

