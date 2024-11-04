Elevatebio Appoints Amy Pooler, Ph.D., As Senior Vice President, Research And Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Pooler brings decades of scientific leadership and expertise in the discovery and development of transformative genetic medicines

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevateBio, LLC (ElevateBio), a technology-driven company focused on powering the creation of life-transforming genetic medicines, today appointed Amy Pooler, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Research and Development, at Life Edit, ElevateBio's gene editing and business. Dr. Pooler brings more than 20 years of scientific leadership and expertise with an extensive background in genetic medicine, neuroscience, drug development, and scientific strategy.

“Amy joins us at an exciting time as we advance our full-spectrum gene editing platform, including viral and non-viral delivery capabilities and proprietary base and reverse transcriptase editors," said Tedd Elich, Chief Scientific Officer of Life Edit.“She brings a wealth of experience in discovering and developing genetic medicines that aligns seamlessly with our team's ongoing collaborations with Moderna and Novo Nordisk and will be instrumental as we accelerate our efforts expanding into new indications for future strategic partnerships and our internal pipeline.”

“I am thrilled to join the team and work alongside a group of visionary scientists at Life Edit and across the entire ElevateBio ecosystem,” said Amy Pooler, Ph.D.“This is a unique opportunity to advance Life Edit's next-generation technologies alongside ElevateBio's expertise and manufacturing capabilities at BaseCamp, enabling us to accelerate the discovery and development of new genetic medicines.”

Prior to joining Life Edit, Dr. Pooler held various leadership roles at Sangamo Therapeutics. She most recently served as Vice President, Head of Research and was a member of the executive leadership team where she helped establish multiple global licensing and R&D collaborations. Dr. Pooler built the neuroscience team and established an internal neurology pipeline, in addition to supporting multiple programs partnered with pharma companies. Previously, she was a Research Fellow at the University of Oxford in the UK, before joining the Institute of Psychiatry at King's College London. She spent time at Mass General Hospital and Harvard Medical School before joining the global Brain Health platform at Nestlé R&D in Lausanne, Switzerland. Dr. Pooler received her Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her B.S. in Neuroscience from Brown University.

About ElevateBio

ElevateBio is a technology-driven company built to power transformative genetic medicines today and for many decades to come. The Company commercializes its enabling technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and industry-leading expertise through partnerships to accelerate development across a breadth of therapeutic approaches and modalities. The ElevateBio ecosystem combines multiple R&D technology platforms – including Life Edit, a next-generation, full-spectrum gene editing platform; comprehensive cell engineering technologies; and an expanded viral and non-viral therapeutic delivery platform – with BaseCamp®, its end-to-end genetic medicine cGMP manufacturing and process development business, to accelerate the discovery and development of advanced therapeutics.

ElevateBio aims to be the dominant engine inside the world's greatest scientific advancements harnessing human cells and genes to alter disease. For more, visit or follow ElevateBio on LinkedIn or X .

About Life Edit Therapeutics Inc.

Life Edit, ElevateBio's next-generation gene editing business, offers one of the world's largest and most diverse libraries of RNA-guided nucleases (RGNs), base editors, and reverse transcriptase (RT) editors that provide flexible editing and unprecedented access to the genome. The platform allows Life Edit to target any genomic sequence and potentially develop novel human therapeutics for the most challenging genetic diseases by enabling ex vivo engineering for cell therapies and regenerative medicines and in vivo delivery of gene therapies. In addition to developing its own pipeline of cell and gene therapies, Life Edit will continue to strengthen its platform of genome-editing enzymes, provide gene-editing expertise to strategic partners, and form other third-party partnerships to discover and develop new therapies.

For more, visit or follow Life Edit on LinkedIn or X .

Investor contact:

Catherine Hu

...

Media contact:

DJ Webster

...