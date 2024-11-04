Multiple JETOUR's New Models Light Up Jeddah International Motor Show, With T1 & T2 I-DM Taking The Lead

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah- Asdaf News:

JETOUR Auto participated in the 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show (JIMS), held at the Superdome in Jeddah, on October, 29. JETOUR top-tier models of off-road series and family series, multiple new products, including urban light off-road SUV JETOUR T1 and super hybrid SUV JETOUR T2 i-DM, made their debut together, demonstrating the JETOUR's confidence in its strategic layout of glocalization and its increasing invest in the Middle East under“Travel+”strategy.

Embodying the Off-road Attribute, T1 Shines in Its Debut

It is reported that, T1, debut at this show will official introduced into the Saudi market in the beginning of next year. After its launch, T1 will also form the top-tier product combination with T2, continuously enriching the off-road series product matrix. The accelerated layout of JETOUR's two major product matrices, namely the family series and the off-road series, represented by X70, X90 and DASHING, will contribute to sales in the Saudi market exceeding 20,000 units next year.

As Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR AUTO, said at the Jeddah Motor Show,“Since its establishment, JETOUR has already covered over 2000 sales and service networks in more than 60 countries and regions and has achieved a total of 1.4 million+ customers globally in just 74 months. JETOUR's“acceleration” has been created. In Saudi Arabia, JETOUR aims to continue this momentum of accelerated growth. In order to better serve customers in Saudi Arabia, JETOUR will upgrade its channels and services through the establishment of more exclusive showrooms, authorized dealerships and cooperation with FIX AUTO, creating a convenient and worry-free service experience.

In the future, JETOUR will uphold the“Travel+”strategy, with globalization as the guide and localization as the path, and continue to provide exceptional travel experiences to consumers globally.