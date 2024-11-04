Family Owned Holiday Adventure Company Launches North Pole Adventureland Experience In Portland, OR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amy PhilipPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is just around the corner and families are already planning their winter getaways. This year, families in Portland, OR have something extra special to look forward to as the family-owned Holiday Adventure Company announces the launch of their North Pole Adventureland experience. Pre-bookings for this magical experience are now live and families can secure their spot for a one-of-a-kind holiday adventure.The North Pole Adventureland experience is the brainchild of father-daughter team, Mark Philip and Amy Philip. Amy, who also owns several interactive entertainment businesses in the area, wanted to create something truly special for families to enjoy during the holiday season. With her experience in the entertainment industry and Mark's 40 years in the building homes, they are excited to bring some Christmas magic to their hometown of Portland, OR."We are thrilled to announce the launch of our North Pole Adventureland experience this year," said Mark Philip, co-owner of the Holiday Adventure Company. "As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of creating memories with loved ones during the holiday season. We wanted to bring something unique and magical to our community and we are excited to share this experience with families of all ages and sizes-you don't have to have kids to come, just be young at heart with a love for all things Christmas.”The North Pole Adventureland experience will feature a variety of activities and attractions, including a visit to the Elves workshop and build your own toy, a chance to sit in Santa's sleigh, make some yummy reindeer food to sprinkle on Christmas Eve, and meet Santa himself. Families can also enjoy festive treats, holiday music, and other surprises throughout the experience. The Adventureland will be open from November 22nd to December 24th, making it the perfect holiday outing for families.Families can now pre-book their tickets for the North Pole Adventureland experience on the Holiday Adventure Company's website , . With limited spots available, it is recommended to book early to secure a spot for this magical holiday adventure and begin making new family traditions.

