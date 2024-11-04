ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 190.0 (157.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 7.4 (6.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 197.4 (163.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – October 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1691.7 (1402.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
24-Oct
|
23-Oct
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
28.8
|
28.6
|
1
%
|
242.7
|
245.7
|
-1
%
|
Central Europe
|
53.7
|
41.7
|
29
%
|
448.1
|
344.7
|
30
%
|
East Europe
|
34.2
|
31.2
|
10
%
|
314,0
|
312.5
|
0
%
|
South & West Europe
|
36.6
|
26.3
|
39
%
|
301.1
|
206.5
|
46
%
|
The Baltics
|
10.1
|
10,0
|
1
%
|
79.6
|
76.8
|
4
%
|
North America
|
19.4
|
17.1
|
13
%
|
153.4
|
84.9
|
81
%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
5.5
|
2.0
|
175
%
|
53.1
|
43.0
|
23
%
|
Africa
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
113
%
|
12.5
|
10.8
|
16
%
|
Zinzino
|
190.0
|
157.7
|
20
%
|
1604.5
|
1324.9
|
21
%
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.4
|
6.2
|
19
%
|
87.2
|
77.5
|
13
%
|
Zinzino Group
|
197.4
|
163.9
|
20
%
|
1691.7
|
1402.4
|
21
%
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25
700, zinzino
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
