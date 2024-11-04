عربي


ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2024


11/4/2024 5:30:53 AM

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 190.0 (157.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 7.4 (6.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 197.4 (163.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – October 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1691.7 (1402.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-Oct

23-Oct

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

28.8

28.6

1
%

242.7

245.7

-1
%

Central Europe

53.7

41.7

29
%

448.1

344.7

30
%

East Europe

34.2

31.2

10
%

314,0

312.5

0
%

South & West Europe

36.6

26.3

39
%

301.1

206.5

46
%

The Baltics

10.1

10,0

1
%

79.6

76.8

4
%

North America

19.4

17.1

13
%

153.4

84.9

81
%

Asia-Pacific

5.5

2.0

175
%

53.1

43.0

23
%

Africa

1.7

0.8

113
%

12.5

10.8

16
%

Zinzino

190.0

157.7

20
%

1604.5

1324.9

21
%

Faun Pharma

7.4

6.2

19
%

87.2

77.5

13
%

Zinzino Group

197.4

163.9

20
%

1691.7

1402.4

21
%

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25
700, zinzino

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

