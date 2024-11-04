Made Half Attempt To Circumvent Govt's Move: NC On PDP MLA's Article 370 Resolution
Date
11/4/2024 5:09:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference on Monday said that a PDP MLA made half attempt to circumvent government's move to introduce resolution against abrogation of Article 370 in the assembly.
In a post on X, NC said that it expects everyone to support the resolution rather than playing to the gallery.
The party was reacting to PDP MLA Waheed Para's resolution that he moved against abrogation of Article 370 on the first day of assembly session in Srinagar today.
“It was too clever by half
attempt by a PDP MLA, clearly aimed at circumventing government move to introduce resolution... We expect everyone to support the resolution rather than playing to the gallery and weakening the collective resolve of those who sincerely want reclaiming of our constitutional rights, protection of dignity and identity,” NC said.
|
