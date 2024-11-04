Made Half Attempt To Circumvent Govt's Move: NC On PDP MLA's Article 370 Resolution

In a post on X, NC said that it expects everyone to support the resolution rather than playing to the gallery.

The party was reacting to PDP MLA Waheed Para's resolution that he moved against abrogation of Article 370 on the first day of assembly session in Srinagar today.

“It was too clever by half

attempt by a PDP MLA, clearly aimed at circumventing government move to introduce resolution... We expect everyone to support the resolution rather than playing to the gallery and weakening the collective resolve of those who sincerely want reclaiming of our constitutional rights, protection of dignity and identity,” NC said.

