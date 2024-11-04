ACC, Jordan Anti Drugs Society Sign Mou To Combat Drug Abuse

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and The Jordan Anti Drugs Society have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the fight against drug abuse and support national efforts in drug prevention.Signed by the Chamber's President, Khalil Al-Haj Toufiq, and the Society's President, Musa Dawood, the MoU outlines efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and its societal impacts, promote preventive measures, and aid the reintegration of individuals recovering from addiction.According to a statement from the Chamber, the MoU establishes the Amman Chamber of Commerce as a strategic partner of the Jordan Anti Drugs Society. It includes exchanging expertise and information with relevant bodies in drug prevention, organizing awareness campaigns on the negative effects of drugs, and utilizing the Chamber's facilities and network to reach a wider audience. The two entities also plan to hold joint events to promote drug prevention within the business community and the public.The agreement emphasizes sharing data on drug abuse risks within the business sector to support awareness campaigns for entrepreneurs and Chamber members. Additionally, it encourages joint participation in research on drug prevention, in cooperation with universities and research institutions, and partnership in hosting the annual National Anti-Narcotics Conference.Al-Haj Toufiq highlighted the MoU as a testament to the private sector's commitment to supporting anti-drug efforts, and fostering a safer and healthier community. He affirmed the Chamber's support for all initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the risks of drug abuse, particularly within the commercial and service sectors.Dawood underscored the partnership's role in implementing the national drug prevention strategy launched by the Public Security Directorate under royal directives. He emphasized the Society's dedication to working alongside the Chamber and other partners to provide educational workshops for the commercial sector and support community-focused initiatives.