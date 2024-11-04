Bureau Veritas Strengthens Its Buildings & Infrastructure Leadership Position In Asia-Pacific With An Agreement To Acqui...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Bureau Veritas , a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire The APP Group, a leading provider of Assurance, Compliance, Independent Verification and Certification (IV/IC), Supervision, Project Management, Strategic Advisory and Asset Management and Optimization Services across the full asset lifecycle in the Buildings and Infrastructure sectors in Australia. This strategic move will significantly enhance Bureau Veritas' presence in the Asia-Pacific region and develop its capabilities to support infrastructure projects. This acquisition is aligned with Bureau Veritas' LEAP | 28 strategy to expand leadership in Buildings and Infrastructure, diversifying its portfolio and investing in an attractive regional market.

Bureau Veritas contributes to safer, sustainable and resilient buildings and infrastructure, delivering dedicated solutions from early-stage feasibility through construction and into asset operations. Its global reach and comprehensive service portfolio empowers clients across the entire asset lifecycle. This acquisition will expand Bureau Veritas' Buildings and Infrastructure capabilities by adding significant project management assistance expertise to asset owners, as well as construction management, independent project verification and certification and leverageable scale to support growth in the wider Asia Pacific region.

The APP Group has an impressive 35-year track record as a trusted partner to government, infrastructure owners, large corporations and private clients in Australia, and is recognized as a leader in Assurance, Compliance, Independent Verification and Certification (IV/IC) across major Australian transport infrastructure projects. The APP Group brings a team of 500+ and access to a pool of over 200 specialist sub-consultants. It has a strong presence in transport infrastructure, buildings, social infrastructure and facilities and manages a client portfolio of over 200 customers. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and delivered revenues of €87 million in 2023.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented :“When closed, The APP Group acquisition will mark a significant milestone in our LEAP | 28 growth strategy for the Buildings & Infrastructure business in Asia Pacific. This move will not only strengthen our position in the Australian market but will also provide us with a robust platform to expand our B&I services across the region. The APP Group's recognized expertise and reputation will perfectly complement our existing capabilities, allowing us to offer more comprehensive solutions to our clients.”

Adam Castro – CEO, The APP Group, added: “The APP Group is an Australian Property and Infrastructure leader and joining forces with a world leader in Bureau Veritas allows for continued growth, whilst leveraging a global network of services, systems and resource capability to support our clients and new market opportunities. This strategic union will not only enhance our service delivery offering and experience to our clients, but also consolidate our position as a partner of choice. We look forward to being part of the Bureau Veritas Group and unlocking new opportunities for our people, clients, partners and the broader communities in which we operate.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be closed by year end.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress.

With a vision to be the preferred partner for its customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About The APP Group

The APP Group is a leader in Australian Property and Infrastructure, as a trusted partner, working together with clients and key stakeholders to create possibilities and shape progress for the organizations themselves and the communities they serve. Operating an integrated services model across the full asset capital investment lifecycle in the key sectors: Transport, Property, Social Infrastructure, Modern Methods of Construction, Energy & Utilities and Defense & Security.

The APP Group team provide market leading service solutions, expertise and advice to help tackle Australia's most complex projects and challenges, backed by a 500 plus-strong nationwide team.

For more information, visit

