PDP's Waheed Para Moves Resolution Against Abrogation Of Article 370 In J & K Assembly
Date
11/4/2024 2:07:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- PDP MLA Waheed Para on Monday moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state, leading to noisy scenes in the House.
The Pulwama MLA moved the resolution immediately after veteran National conference (NC) leader and seven-time MLA Abdul Rahim Rather was elected as the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir
“Keeping the sentiments of the people of J&K in mind, this House opposes the revocation of the special status (of Jammu and Kashmir),” Para said as he moved the resolution.
This drew protests from BJP MLAs, all 28 of whom stood up to oppose the move.
BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma demanded Para's suspension for bringing the resolution in violation of assembly rules.
Rather repeatedly requested the protesting members to take their seats but in vain. He said the resolution has not come to him yet and when it does, he will examine it.
With the BJP members refusing to budge, NC MLAs lashed out at them for interrupting the proceedings of the House. Amid the din, NC MLA Shabir Kullay rushed into the well.
The Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019.
|
