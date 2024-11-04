REPT Secures Spot On BNEF's Global Tier 1 List For Fourth Consecutive Quarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BloombergNEF (BNEF) has released its Q4 2024 Global Tier 1 Storage Manufacturers list, recognizing REPT Battero Energy Co., Ltd. (REPT) once again been for its technological leadership, outstanding project delivery, and growing global brand presence. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which REPT has achieved this distinction this year, cementing its position as a leader in the energy storage industry.



BNEF, a highly respected and authoritative third-party industry research organization worldwide, lends significant credibility to its selections. The criteria for the fourth quarter were more rigorous than in previous periods, requiring energy storage manufacturers to not only demonstrate leading technological innovation but also set higher benchmarks for market influence, financial stability, and successful project delivery. REPT's consistent recognition over four quarters highlights strong global market endorsement of the company's comprehensive capabilities.

Leading the Market with Exceptional Innovation

Thanks to its proprietary cutting-edge technology, REPT has gained widespread recognition in the market for its diverse product portfolio and technical prowess. The technology has improved space utilization of its products by 4.5% to more than 7% while increasing the actual capacity of the battery cells. The use of dual-high electrodes offers benefits including enhanced energy efficiency, high consistency, zero degradation, and extended longevity.

Comprehensive Solutions Tailored to Diverse Scenarios

REPT maintains a customer-centric approach, dedicated to developing products that meet specific customer needs. Whether addressing the challenges of tropical islands or high-altitude, cold regions, REPT offers customized solutions for various scenarios, meeting customer demands across a wide range of products, including battery cells, battery packs, battery management systems (BMS) and system integration. The Powtrix system with an installed DC capacity exceeding 6MWh, boasts an efficiency rate of over 95% and a lifespan of more than 25 years. It also provides 24/7 continuous safety monitoring and features IP55+C5 protection and anti-corrosion ratings. The robust design enables the system to withstand dust, water splashes, and hot, humid environments, as well as challenges from wind, sand, and salt spray.

REPT remains committed to delivering professional and comprehensive energy solutions across multiple industries. Looking forward, the firm aims to collaborate with more partners to pioneer new developments in renewable energy and support the construction of a green, low-carbon, and sustainable future!

