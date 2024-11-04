EAM Jaishankar Inaugurates New Consulate In Brisbane, Strengthening India-Australia Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) Brisbane, Nov 4 (IANS) External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar inaugurated the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane, Australia, on Monday, further solidifying India-Australia relations.

Jaishankar, currently on a two-nation tour, will be in Australia until November 7 and will visit Singapore on November 8. He arrived in Brisbane on Sunday.

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to formally inaugurate new Consulate General of India in Brisbane today. It will contribute to strengthening India's ties with Queensland state, promoting trade, fostering educational linkages, and serving the diaspora."

He acknowledged the presence of prominent officials, including Dr Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, and Ministers Ros Bates and Fiona Simpson, who attended the inauguration ceremony.

In a separate meeting, Jaishankar discussed economic, trade, and investment cooperation with Governor Young.

"Pleased to meet H.E Dr Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, in Brisbane today. Discussed opportunities and ways to strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation with the Queensland state," he posted.

Earlier, Jaishankar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane. The previous day, he addressed the Indian community, outlining four key factors contributing to the strengthening of India-Australia ties, emphasising the transformation in bilateral relations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"There are four reasons – PM Modi, Australia, the world, and all of you," Jaishankar remarked, appreciating the Indian diaspora's warm welcome and contributions.

He highlighted the significance of the visit, not only to open India's fourth consulate in Brisbane but to fulfil PM Modi's commitment to the Indian community.

"Your presence, effort, and contribution have made this consulate possible. I have come to redeem Prime Minister Modi's promise, made in public, that he would open a consulate in Brisbane," he stated.

Reflecting on the Indian diaspora in Queensland, which includes 125,000 residents and approximately 15,000-16,000 students, Jaishankar stressed the state's economic importance to India, noting, "75 per cent of Australia's exports to India actually come from this state."

He described India's designation of Australia as a "comprehensive strategic partner," a term reserved for only a few nations.

"The more adjectives you add, the weightier it gets," he noted.

Jaishankar also lauded the positive impact of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on trade and emphasised the value of agreements on mobility, migration, and mutual recognition, specifically mentioning the MATES agreement.

During his visit, he will co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and deliver the keynote address at the 2nd Raisina Down Under conference at the Australian Parliament House.

He will engage with Australian leaders, parliamentarians, and representatives from business, media, and think tanks.

After completing his visit to Australia, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore, where he will participate in the 8th ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks Roundtable and meet with Singaporean leaders to discuss further strengthening the partnership.