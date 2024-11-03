3 Killed In Blast In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Nov 4 (IANS) Three persons have been killed as a blast ripped through a mechanic shop in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, provincial spokesman Khalid Sarhadi said.

The blast took place on Saturday noon when some mechanics were busy in the shop repairing an oil tanker in the provincial capital Ghazni City. The blast killed three on the spot, the official added on Sunday.

Without providing further details, the official said that an investigation is underway to determine the reason for the deadly incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, an explosive device from past wars went off in the Nawar district of Ghazni province, killing two children and injuring another on Wednesday.

Earlier on October 22, three children were killed and three others injured as a device went off in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, the provincial police office said in a statement.

The accident occurred in the province's Qara Bagh district when the children worked on a potato farm. The device exploded, killing the three kids on the spot and injuring three others, the office said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A total of 292 people lost their lives in blasts of landmines and explosive remnants in the first six months of 2024, most of them children, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported.

War-ravaged Afghanistan is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world, with dozens of people, mostly children, being killed and maimed every month.