Registered Companies In Jordan Increase By 6 Per Cent In 10 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The number of registered companies in Jordan has seen a 6-per-cent increase in the first 10 months of 2024, reaching 5,331 companies compared to 5,045 during the same period in 2023.

According to a report from the Companies Control Department, which covers the period from January to the end of October, limited liability companies have led the surge in registrations, accounting for 3,902 companies, or 72.2 per cent of all registered entities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These companies represent a total capital exceeding JD83 million.

The report also highlighted a significant decrease in the number of companies that were dissolved or had their registrations cancelled, down 29 per cent from 2023.

A total of 1,487 companies were affected, compared to 2,109 in the previous year.

The total registered capital during this period surpassed JD170 million, according to the report.

The net increase in capital rose by 32 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, amounting to JD356.4 million, an increase from JD269.1 million.

During this period, 849 companies increased their capital by a combined total of JD440.9 million, while 211 companies reduced their capital by JD84.4million.