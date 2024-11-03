Delhi-NCR Pollution: Toxic Foam In Yamuna Raises Concerns Ahead Of Chhath Puja, AQI Nears 'Severe'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi is grappling with twin pollution issues ahead of Chhath Puja amid deteriorating air quality. Toxic foam was seen floating across the section of Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj on Sunday, ahead of Chhath festival.



Chhath festival, dedicated to the Sun God, involves rituals such as bathing in rivers.

Delhi registered air quality in the 'very poor' category, which stood at 381 on Sunday at 4:00 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As thick fog continues to envelope the capital city on November 3, three days after Diwali, some monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality.

As many as 8 locations across Delhi registered Air Quality Index (AQI) readings that exceeded 400 mark, including Punjabi Bagh where AQI stood at 423, in Mundka it was 422, Wazirpur recorded 420 AQI while Ashok Vihar registered 422 AQI. Thus, indicating degradation of air quality, Dwarka station recorded 410 AQI, in Rohini it stood at 436 and in Jahangirpuri it was 414.

This marks a significant uptick in pollution levels as compared with previous day when it stood around 290. As per the CPCB AQI index, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 is considered to be 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 is 'moderate,' 201 and 300 is 'poor,' 301 and 400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.'

Over the concerning air quality situation, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that around 200 mobile anti-smog guns will be deployed across the city to combat dust pollution. "Whether it is dust pollution, vehicle pollution or biomass burning, our teams are continuously working on targeting these three, on the ground," ANI quoted Gopal Rai as saying.

Vehicular emissions and farm fires are among the major contributors to Delhi's pollution. Gopal Rai suggested that the state government has started the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign and has increased the sticker campaign on autos to curb pollution caused by vehicles.

He added,“Water will be sprayed all around, in every assembly constituency spraying of water is being done. Earlier, spraying was done for 8 hours in one shift. Now it has been divided into 3 shifts for 8 hours so that dust pollution can be controlled through regular and large-scale water sprinkling.”

Furthermore, Delhi government urged the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take measures to minimise farm fires as much as possible.