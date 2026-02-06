Khelo Bharat Niti-2025 Aims For Strong, Inclusive Sports Ecosystem

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, said that Khelo Bharat Niti-2025, launched by the Government on 10.07.2025, aims at building a strong, inclusive and performance-driven sports ecosystem in India.

Vision and Key Objectives

"The vision of the Niti is 'Sports for Nation Building Harness the Power of Sports for Nation's Holistic Development'. To realise this vision, the Niti focuses on several key objectives, the details of which are available in the public domain," Mandaviya informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Thursday.

The reply further said that the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 includes provisions aimed at strengthening grassroots sports infrastructure and supporting early talent identification across urban and rural areas, with a focus on widening access to sporting opportunities.

The policy addresses the rural-urban gap by proposing improved access to basic training facilities, dedicated sports infrastructure and competition platforms for athletes from diverse sections of society, including women, persons with disabilities and economically weaker groups.

It highlights the integration of sports with school education, encourages community participation and promotes collaboration among multiple stakeholders to broaden outreach and reduce barriers to participation.

In addition, the policy outlines investments in modern sports infrastructure and structured training systems, along with the development of higher-level training centres intended to enhance the overall quality of athlete preparation.

Centre-State Collaboration

'Sports' being a State subject, the primary responsibility for promotion and development of sports rests primarily with the respective State/Union Territory Governments. The Union Government supplements these efforts, in alignment with the National Sports Policy, through its ongoing schemes and programmes, which operate within defined guidelines and reporting frameworks. Their performance, including impact, is assessed through third-party evaluations conducted in accordance with the Department of Expenditure's evaluation guidelines.

Pillars of Transformation

Khelo Bharat Niti is built upon five key pillars that aim to transform India's sports landscape. (ANI)

