Azerbaijan Plans Urban Planning Updates Under“Green Construction” Initiative

2026-02-06 09:07:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Urban planning and construction regulations will be analyzed in Azerbaijan, taking into account the green construction and green building approaches to mitigate the climate change impacts in cities, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Health and the Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives, must analyze urban planning and construction legislation taking into account the "green construction" and "green building" approaches to reduce the impacts of climate change in cities, study international experience and submit proposals for improving regulatory legal acts to the Cabinet of Ministers within four months.

