Switzerland continues deportation of Ukrainians

(MENAFN) Switzerland has recently initiated the deportation of three Ukrainian nationals convicted of serious offenses, marking the first instance of such deportations since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) confirmed this development to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), stating that the three individuals were returned to Ukraine via a special flight.



While specific details regarding the identities and nature of their crimes have not been disclosed, reports suggest that the offenses involved serious criminal activities, potentially including robbery, deprivation of liberty, or bodily harm, all of which fall under the Swiss legal definition of serious crimes. These individuals were convicted in the canton of Zurich and were accompanied by Swiss police officers during their deportation process. They are expected to be taken to Poland before being returned to Ukraine.



The decision to deport these individuals has raised questions about the implications of sending convicted criminals back to a war-torn country. When approached for comments, the SEM stated that for deported criminals, the assessment of the reasonableness of their return is not necessary. This response has sparked debate regarding the ethics of such actions, especially considering the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Mario Fehr, the security director for the canton of Zurich, expressed support for the deportations, emphasizing that “criminals have no place in the canton of Zurich and in Switzerland” and asserting that they must be returned to their home countries. This perspective reflects a broader stance within Swiss authorities regarding the management of criminality and public safety.



The case has drawn attention to the challenges faced by countries like Switzerland in balancing immigration policies with public safety concerns, particularly in the context of a large influx of Ukrainians seeking refuge from the ongoing war. Critics of the deportation policy argue that sending individuals back to a conflict zone raises humanitarian concerns, while supporters maintain that the rule of law must be upheld and that countries should not harbor criminals, regardless of their nationality.



As Switzerland navigates these complex issues, the deportation of Ukrainian nationals serves as a significant reminder of the intersections between law enforcement, immigration policy, and humanitarian considerations amid the backdrop of international conflict. The situation continues to evolve, prompting ongoing discussions about how best to address the needs of both the public and those seeking asylum in a time of crisis.

