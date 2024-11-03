Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress Over Proposal For Partymen In Temple Panels

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Union of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday slammed the in Telangana over the proposal to appoint the grand old party's social coordinators in temple committees across the state.

The BJP leader took to the social media 'X' to oppose the proposal, saying temples are not rehabilitation centres. He asked the ruling party if it would dare to make such a move in respect of mosques and churches.

"Temples are places of faith, not political rehabilitation Centres. Appointing 'social media coordinators' to supposedly push secular narratives in Hindu temple committees is wrong & diluting their spiritual purpose," wrote Bandi Sanjay.

"Does the Congress have the guts to make such a request for accommodation in Masjids and Churches? Or is it selectively only for Hindus temples?" he asked.

The MoS said the Congress government should first protect the temples and preserve their true essence.

"Focus on stopping the attack on temples, respect the sanctity. They belong to the people and not political strategies. We urge Telangana government to ensure that recruitment happening in temples is transparent without any political bias," he added.

Bandi Sanjay was reacting to a request by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud to Minister for Endowments Konda Surekha to accommodate party's social media coordinators in all Temple Committees/Trust Boards.

In a letter to Konda Surekha, the TPCC chief said that such appointments would help propagate the developmental activities in temples through social media.

Bandi Sanjay, through another post on X, questioned the Congress government for failing to take any action against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders over allegations of corruption. He reminded the ruling party of its election promise in this regard.

"It's been nothing but 'Tareek Pe Tareek' and endless extensions for commissions, while KCR & family just while away time. Congress in manifesto promised legal action based on a full-fledged inquiry by a retired High Court Judge into BRS/TRS scandals and corruption. Why hasn't any action been taken so far?," asked the BJP leader.