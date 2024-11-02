CXC To Launch AI-Powered Literacy And Numeracy System

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its educational services, particularly in literacy and numeracy as part of a broader digital transformation of the regional entity, according to CXC registrar and chief executive officer, Dr Wayne Wesley.

Speaking during the keynote session AI in Education: Navigating between the Promises and Potential Pitfalls at the Regional Symposium and Policy Dialogue on Transforming Education in the Cayman Islands, Dr Wesley outlined CXC's strategic repositioning aimed at giving Caribbean students a competitive advantage.

“We can talk about AI all we want, but if students are not literate and numerate, they will not harness the power of AI. We've paid particular attention to these areas and will soon unveil our AI-powered literacy and numeracy system to complement the education system and ensure students have the foundational skills needed to succeed,” he explained.

The Caribbean experienced declining numeracy rates, with only 36 percent of candidates achieving a passing grade in Mathematics in the 2024 CXC exams.

Describing this digital overhaul as a pivotal change for CXC, Dr Wesley added:“This marks the beginning of the end of the Caribbean Examinations Council as we know it. We are using our expertise with AI to drive the transformation that is required.”

Other speakers at the Regional Symposium and Policy Dialogue on Transforming Education discussed how AI could reshape education by addressing learning gaps, while also emphasising the importance of equitable access. They called for urgent investment in reliable internet, affordable devices, and teacher training to ensure AI is integrated without exacerbating existing inequalities.

Dr Joseph South, chief innovation officer at the International Society for Technology in Education , stressed that AI should complement, not replace, traditional educational methods.

“Skipping the AI revolution is not an option. The most important step right now is to provide hands-on training for teachers and leaders to reduce fears that AI will replace them,” Dr South noted, advocating for public-private partnerships to develop an AI-savvy workforce, national AI literacy programmes, and culturally responsive AI models that reflect local knowledge and diversity.

Andreas Blom, World Bank education manager for Latin America and the Caribbean, underscored the need for a comprehensive policy agenda focused on learning. He highlighted the importance of making connectivity and devices accessible to all, piloting EdTech tools for students and teachers, and building capacity to integrate AI tools into education.

“These tools need to be bought, implemented, and delivered. We all have much to learn about using AI,” Blom stated.

Despite the enthusiasm for AI's potential, experts cautioned against the risks, including data privacy and security concerns, as student information could be vulnerable to breaches. There is also the risk that AI algorithms could perpetuate biases, leading to unfair outcomes for marginalized groups and worsening existing inequalities.

Held in early October, the three-day Regional Symposium and Policy Dialogue on Transforming Education, organised by the Caribbean Development Bank in collaboration with the CARICOM Secretariat, OECS Commission, The University of the West Indies, and the ministry of education in the Cayman Islands, marked a significant step toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to provide inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.

