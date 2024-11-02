Qatari, UAE Leaders Discuss Bilateral Ties, Int'l Issues

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest. The phone conversation, initiated by the UAE leader on Saturday, dealt also with regional and international developments, according to a statement by the Qatari Amiri Diwan. (end) hss

