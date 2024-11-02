عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari, UAE Leaders Discuss Bilateral Ties, Int'l Issues


11/2/2024 7:09:55 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest.
The phone conversation, initiated by the UAE leader on Saturday, dealt also with regional and international developments, according to a statement by the Qatari Amiri Diwan. (end)
hss



MENAFN02112024000071011013ID1108844587


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search