FEMA Disaster Assistance Available For New Mexicans Impacted By The Oct. 19-20 Chaves County Flood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chaves County and renters, who sustained damage from the Oct. 19-20, 2024, severe storm and flooding may be eligible for disaster assistance under FEMA's Individuals and Households Program.

FEMA disaster assistance may include grants for temporary and home repairs, to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people recover from the effects of the disaster.

FEMA's assistance offers benefits that provide flexible funding directly to survivors when needed the most. In addition, FEMA's new simplified Individual Assistance process and expanded eligibility allows New Mexicans access to a wider range of assistance including for serious needs.

Serious Needs Assistance (SNA) provides funding for households to cover important items like water, food, first aid, breast-feeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, fuel for transportation or other emergency supplies for eligible households.

To qualify for SNA, you must be displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application.

Displacement Assistance (DA) provides people with up-front funds to assist with immediate housing options of their choice, to keep people housed. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options.

Before receiving funds for Serious Needs Assistance (SNA) or Displacement Assistance (DA), an inspection is required to confirm eligibility.

New Mexico residents can apply to FEMA for federal financial assistance three ways:



Visit DisasterAssistance ,

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices, or Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Calls are accepted every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT. Help is available in most languages. Dial 711 or video relay services are available.

To view an American Sign Language (ASL) video about how to apply visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube .



Streamlined Application Requirements so you can apply for a low-interest, long-term disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and for FEMA assistance at the same time.

Support for Underinsured Claims to help with aspects of home repair not covered by insurance.

Simplified Assistance for Entrepreneurs by providing self-employed survivors with initial financial support to replace disaster-damaged tools and equipment to help them land on their feet.

Expanded Habitability Criteria to help survivors make their post-disaster homes safer and cleaner. Previously, for example, if a home had a leaky roof pre-disaster, that area of the home wouldn't qualify.

Make Accessibility Improvements to help survivors with disabilities improve their living conditions by making their homes even more accessible than they were pre-disaster.

Streamlined Temporary Housing Assistance Applications by reducing documentation requirements for applicants who need to extend their stay in FEMA-supported temporary housing.

Simplified Process for Appeals so survivors who wish to appeal FEMA's decisions will no longer need to provide a signed, written appeal letter to accompany the supporting documentation.

Computer Assistance for survivors who need to repair or replace disaster-damaged computers. Rental Assistance for Temporary Housing. If you suffered damage to your primary residence, FEMA may be able to provide rent for a temporary place to live while you are displaced. Rental assistance is intended to cover monthly rent, security deposit and cost of essential utilities such as electricity and water.

FEMA's Individuals and Household Program assistance is intended to help jumpstart your recovery. Here are some examples of basic needs:

Home Repair Assistance may be provided to homeowners to repair the structural parts of your home. This includes windows, doors, floors, walls, ceilings, cabinets, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system (HVAC), utilities (electrical, plumbing and gas systems) and entrance ways. FEMA may also reimburse for the actual cost to repair or replace your furnace, private well and septic system that was damaged or destroyed by the disaster.

Even if you applied for federal assistance previously for other disasters in New Mexico, you could still apply to FEMA for assistance following the Oct. 19-20 severe storms and flooding in Chaves County .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.