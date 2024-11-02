Swiss OSCE Observers Keep An Eye On Tense US Election
Date
11/2/2024 2:11:59 PM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
In an electoral climate fraught with allegations of misconduct and fraud, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has sent nearly 250 international observers to the United States. Among them are two Swiss. The goal of the observer mission is to boost public trust in the electoral process. How does this work in practice?
This content was published on
November 2, 2024 - 10:00
9 minutes
Luca Beti
Deutsch
de
Augen und Ohren vor Ort: Schweizer Experten beobachten die Wahlen in den USA
Read more: Augen und Ohren vor Ort: Schweizer Experten beobachten die Wahlen in den US
Français
fr
Les observateurs suisses de l'OSCE ont les yeux rivés sur les épineuses élections américaines
Read more: Les observateurs suisses de l'OSCE ont les yeux rivés sur les épineuses élections américaine
Italiano
it
Gli occhi degli osservatori svizzeri dell'OSCE sulle spinose elezioni americane
Original
Read more: Gli occhi degli osservatori svizzeri dell'OSCE sulle spinose elezioni american
Português
pt
Observadores suíços acompanham eleições nos EUA
Read more: Observadores suíços acompanham eleições nos EU
日本語
ja
スイス国際選挙監視員も目を光らせる米大統領選
Read more: スイス国際選挙監視員も目を光らせる米大統領
“I arrived in the United States on October 3. After a briefing session in Washington, I set off for Salem, the capital of Oregon. Now I am in Burns,” explains one of the Swiss observers, Sascha Alderisi, an election expert from canton Ticino. It is early morning in the US. Over the phone, he tells us that he has been travelling from town to town for more than two weeks, together with another observer from Norway.
“We visit county election offices, meet with officials and civil society organisations and check how preparations are going for the vote on November 5,” he explains.
MENAFN02112024000210011054ID1108844272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.