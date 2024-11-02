Swiss OSCE Observers Keep An Eye On Tense US Election

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In an electoral climate fraught with allegations of misconduct and fraud, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has sent nearly 250 international observers to the United States. Among them are two Swiss. The goal of the observer mission is to boost public trust in the electoral process. How does this work in practice?



Deutsch de Augen und Ohren vor Ort: Schweizer Experten beobachten die Wahlen in den USA Read more: Augen und Ohren vor Ort: Schweizer Experten beobachten die Wahlen in den US

Français fr Les observateurs suisses de l'OSCE ont les yeux rivés sur les épineuses élections américaines Read more: Les observateurs suisses de l'OSCE ont les yeux rivés sur les épineuses élections américaine

Italiano it Gli occhi degli osservatori svizzeri dell'OSCE sulle spinose elezioni americane Original Read more: Gli occhi degli osservatori svizzeri dell'OSCE sulle spinose elezioni american

Português pt Observadores suíços acompanham eleições nos EUA Read more: Observadores suíços acompanham eleições nos EU 日本語 ja スイス国際選挙監視員も目を光らせる米大統領選 Read more: スイス国際選挙監視員も目を光らせる米大統領

This content was published on November 2, 2024 - 10:00 9 minutes Luca Beti

“I arrived in the United States on October 3. After a briefing session in Washington, I set off for Salem, the capital of Oregon. Now I am in Burns,” explains one of the Swiss observers, Sascha Alderisi, an election expert from canton Ticino. It is early morning in the US. Over the phone, he tells us that he has been travelling from town to town for more than two weeks, together with another observer from Norway.

“We visit county election offices, meet with officials and civil society organisations and check how preparations are going for the vote on November 5,” he explains.