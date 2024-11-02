DFA Awards 2024: Asia's Creative Luminaries Shine Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is pleased to announce the esteemed laureates of the DFA Awards 2024, celebrating the innovative spirit and profound impact of design across Asia. This year, DFA Awards introduced an exciting new accolade, the DFA Designer of the Year, marking a significant milestone in recognising creative leaders based in Asia. Created by the renowned designer Alan Chan, the striking new trophy design for this esteemed award embodies Alan's signature East-meets-West aesthetic which features a prominent "d" logo and the number "1" to serve as the focal points, elegantly representing the award's prestigious identity.
Launched in 2003 with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the lead sponsor, formerly known as Create Hong Kong, the DFA Awards honours extraordinary individuals and projects that have made a lasting impact on the design landscape, particularly in Asia by a series of award programmes. The 2024 awardees include – Kengo KUMA, DFA Lifetime Achievement Award (DFA LAA); Kikuo IBE, DFA Design Leadership Award (DFA DLA); Tino KWAN, DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer (DFA WOCD) and Eisuke TACHIKAWA, DFA Designer of the Year (DFA DOY), each representing the pinnacle of design excellence and innovation.
Prof. Eric YIM, Chairman of HKDC said, "This year's DFA Awards laureates have demonstrated how design transcends aesthetics to become a powerful tool for societal change. Their work not only inspires us but also challenges us to think deeply about the role of design in addressing global issues. I extend my warmest congratulations to each winner, whose visionary contributions are paving the way for a more sustainable and connected world. This year, we are thrilled to introduce the DFA Designer of the Year, which recognises individuals who are leading the charge in harnessing design to solve the complex social challenges of our time. This award highlights not only the individual achievements but also the richness of the innovative cultural perspectives that the Asian-based designers has brought to the design landscape."
DFA Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 (DFA LAA)
MENAFN02112024003551001712ID1108844095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.