(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, November 2 - Press Release

November 1, 2024

Statement of Sen Win Gatchalian on reinstatement of ERC Chair Dimalanta

The reinstatement of Regulatory Commission chair Monalisa Dimalanta is a favorable development in the energy sector and bodes well with our desire to see a revitalized regulatory body given her unquestionable integrity and exemplary work ethics.

With Chair Dimalanta at the helm, we can only expect the ERC to provide sound decisions that appropriately balances the interest of all stakeholders in the and protects the welfare of consumers. Inasasahan nating mas magiging matatag ang papel ng ERC sa sektor sa mga dadating na panahon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.