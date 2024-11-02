Putin announces Russia`s desire to avoid new nuclear weapons race

(MENAFN) President Vladimir has asserted that Russia's recent nuclear drills are crucial for maintaining nuclear parity and a balance of power globally, but he insisted that they do not signal an intention to initiate a new arms race. During a statement on Tuesday, Putin announced a strategic nuclear deterrence exercise that included the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles. He emphasized that these drills are necessary to ensure that Russia's nuclear forces remain at a “sufficiently necessary level” to protect the nation.

While underlining the importance of these exercises, Putin stressed that Russia has no desire to engage in an arms race, maintaining that the use of nuclear weapons is a “last resort” for ensuring national security. He highlighted the significance of Russia's nuclear triad, which consists of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched missiles, and strategic bombers, as the foremost guarantee of the country's sovereignty amid escalating geopolitical tensions and emerging external threats.

Putin remarked, “It is important to have modern strategic forces that are constantly ready for combat use,” indicating a commitment to continual enhancement of Russia’s military capabilities. He pointed out that approximately 94% of Russia’s nuclear forces are now equipped with advanced technology, and that troops are expected to receive new stationary and mobile missile systems that feature improved precision and shorter launch preparation times compared to older models.

This statement comes against a backdrop of heightened global tensions, particularly involving NATO and Western powers, and reflects Russia’s strategy to ensure its military readiness in the face of perceived threats. As Putin reiterates his commitment to modernizing Russia's nuclear arsenal, the implications for international arms control and security dynamics remain significant, potentially influencing the broader discourse surrounding nuclear deterrence and military preparedness on the global stage.

