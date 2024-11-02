Orban accuses EU of trying to alter system in Hungary

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has claimed that the European Union is attempting to orchestrate the installation of a "Jawohl government" in Hungary, similar to its actions in Poland. His comments come in the wake of criticism from 13 EU member states following his recent visit to Georgia, where he praised the for what he described as a fair and election. In contrast, EU leaders have aligned themselves with claims from the Georgian opposition that alleged irregularities marred the vote.



In a post on social platform X, Orban pointed out that two prominent German officials within the EU, Manfred Weber and President Ursula von der Leyen, are reportedly seeking to replace his government with one that would be more compliant with Brussels' directives, much like they did in Poland last year. He referred to this effort as an "open conspiracy" against Hungary.



Orban stated, "They admitted that their aim is to replace the Hungarian government with a new ‘Jawohl government,’ just like the current Polish one. We will not let this happen!" He also shared a video from a recent radio interview where he elaborated on these assertions, showcasing statements from EU officials who indicated that they believed Orban's government should be supplanted by the opposition.



He highlighted the example of Poland, where a new government was installed after former European Council President Donald Tusk returned to power. This shift occurred after the previous Polish administration resisted numerous EU directives. Orban’s use of the term "Jawohl," which translates from German as a response indicating compliance or agreement, underscores his focus on the German officials at the heart of the EU's actions.

MENAFN02112024000045015687ID1108843983