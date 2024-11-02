Heavy Rain Halts Trains In Japan, Triggering Landslide Risks
(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Nov 2 (IANS) Heavy rain lashed parts of Japan on Saturday, leading to suspension of train services and triggering risks of flooding and landslides in some parts.
Operations on the Tokaido Shinkansen line have been suspended as of 7.15 p.m. local time due to severe rainfall, affecting the entire line between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka.
Warm, moist air has intensified rain clouds over the country, bringing intense downpours throughout the day. As of 6 p.m. local time, 223 observation points across western and eastern Japan have reported record November rainfalls, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the national broadcaster NHK.
Japan is also expected to face intense rain into the night on Saturday.
In regions like Shimane, Yamaguchi, Shizuoka, and Kanagawa, river levels have exceeded flood warning thresholds. Flood alerts have been issued for rivers in Kyoto, Shimane, and Shizuoka, among others, while landslide warnings are in effect for Shizuoka and Kanagawa prefectures.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) urges caution against potential landslides, flooding of low-lying areas, and rapid river rises, advising people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially near the rivers.
Additionally, a tornado warning was issued in Japan's Shizuoka due to high wind risks in some areas.
