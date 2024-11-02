Russia pledges to defy confiscation of state assets

(MENAFN) The Russian has announced plans to legally contest Finland’s recent decision to seize its assets within the country. This development follows a motion initiated by a Ukrainian energy firm, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.



Reports from Finnish indicate that authorities in Finland have commenced procedures to confiscate frozen assets belonging to the Russian government. The District Court of Helsinki has classified all documents related to the court's rulings on the matter, which has drawn significant attention.



Peskov emphasized during a press briefing that Russia intends to challenge the decision in court and will utilize all available legal avenues to protect its property interests. He mentioned that he was not fully briefed on the specifics of the case but reiterated Russia's commitment to defending its assets.



According to the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the asset seizure affects six properties owned by Russia in Finland. Among these are significant holdings, including a large parcel of land associated with the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Helsinki (RCSC). The seized properties also reportedly include a residential building, an office building, and three assets situated in the Aland Islands, one of which is a waterfront plot.



Further clarification from the state-run broadcaster Yle revealed that one of the confiscated properties is located in the municipality of Kirkkonummi and includes beach property and an offshore zone. This particular site was previously used by Russian diplomats for recreational purposes.

