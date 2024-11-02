Kyrgyzstan Cracks Down On International Drug Trafficking

(MENAFN- IANS) Bishkek, Nov 2 (IANS) Kyrgyzstan has taken a series of measures to crack down on international drug trafficking, the State Committee for National Security said.

An international drug trafficking group has been stopped from transporting narcotics in the Central Asian country, it said on Friday.

A foreign suspect was detained during an operation in October with 67.615 kg of narcotics and methamphetamine seized, the committee added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Operational and investigative measures are currently underway to identify other individuals involved in the crime, it said.