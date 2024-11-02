عربي


Saturday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/2/2024 7:00:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Saturday, November 2, include Premier League matches featuring Newcastle vs Arsenal and Liverpool vs Brighton.

Bundesliga clashes like Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig are also among the day's exciting fixtures.

Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Brazilian competitions.
Premier League
Morning Matches


  • 9:30 AM: Newcastle vs Arsenal, Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Bournemouth vs Manchester City, ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Liverpool vs Brighton, Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Ipswich Town vs Leicester City, Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Southampton vs Everton, Disney+

Afternoon Match

  • 2:30 PM: Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace, ESPN and Disney+


Bundesliga

  • 11:30 AM: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum, OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM: Wolfsburg vs Augsburg, OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM: Hoffenheim vs St. Pauli, OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM: Holstein Kiel vs Heidenheim, OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig, Rede TV, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball

Serie A

  • 11:00 AM: Bologna vs Lecce, Disney+
  • 2:00 PM: Udinese vs Juventus, ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM: Monza vs Milan, ESPN and Disney+

La Liga

  • 10:00 AM: Osasuna vs Valladolid, Disney+
  • 12:15 PM: Girona vs Leganés, Disney+

Ligue 1

  • 1:00 PM: PSG vs RC Lens, Youtube/@CazeTV

Brazilian Competitions
Brasileirão

  • 4:00 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Cuiabá, Premiere
  • 6:30 PM: Athletico vs Vitória, Youtube/@CazeTV (members), Prime Video (Cazé TV), and Rede Furacão

Brasileirão Série B

  • 4:30 PM: Santos vs Vila Nova, Globo (Santos), Sportv, and Premiere
  • 5:00 PM: Goiás vs Guarani, Band (GO), Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 5:00 PM: Chapecoense vs Novorizontino, Band (interior de SP), TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Paulistão Feminino (Semifinal - First Leg)

  • 6:30 PM: Ferroviária vs Palmeiras, Record News, Sportv, TNT, MAX, com/@centauro, and Youtube/@paulistao

Other Leagues
Eredivisie

  • 12:30 PM: Willem II vs Twente, Disney+
  • 2:45 PM: Ajax vs PSV, ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 5:00 PM: Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar, Disney+

Liga Portugal

  • 3:00 PM: Farense vs Benfica, ESPN 2 and Disney+

Saudi Pro League

  • 3:00 PM: Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Quadisiya, Youtube/@canalgoatbr

MLS Playoffs

  • 6:00 PM: New York City vs Cincinnati, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
  • 8:00 PM: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
  • 10:00 PM: Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

