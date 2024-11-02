JEA: Continued Support For Emerging Food Industries To Enter Export Markets

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - Chairman of the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), Ahmed Khudari, said the association will focus during the next phase on supporting the sector's startups to enable, qualify and assist these businesses in exporting and entering global markets and benefiting from Jordan's trade agreements with various economic blocs.Khudari also expressed his appreciation for the interest of King Abdullah II and his continuous support for the Kingdom's food industries sector for its "major" role in achieving food security.In a statement Saturday, he referred to the continuous coordination with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply to enhance cooperation in this regard and benefit from its support programs to industrialists, which contributes to facilitating their work and expanding exports as a key to economic growth.Khudari referred to the "effective" partnership between the public and private sectors and the interest in stimulating export sectors in implementation of the Royal directives, indicating that the decision to exempt service exports from tax will have "significant" positive repercussions on exports and the national economy.Khudari noted that the association is harnessing all its efforts and relations with various relevant institutions to provide all facilitations to enable industrial exporters and promote their products in global markets, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision in increasing exports, expanding their scope, attracting new investments and providing job opportunities.The association, within its strategic plans, is "keen" to organize specialized workshops to benefit from the opportunities provided by the Kingdom's free trade agreements with various trade blocs and provide support to businesswomen to promote their products and expand their economic participation, he pointed out.So far, he noted the association has succeeded through its programs in promoting Jordanian industrial exports, diversifying markets, opening new, non-traditional destinations and expanding the export base through its activities, especially in the markets of the United States of America, Canada, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and France.The existing production capacity of the Kingdom's food industries sector amounts to JD5 billion and its products cover more than 65% of local market consumption, while its exports reach 140 global markets, according to official figures.The exports of the food industries sector in the past seven months of this year amounted to about JD460 million with a growth rate of 30%, compared to the same period last year, while the sector employs 42,000 male and female workers, most of whom are Jordanians.