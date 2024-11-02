Death Toll From Spain Flash Floods Rises To 202

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 1 (KUNA) - Spain's flash floods' death toll has risen to 202 people, while searching for those went missing is underway, Spain TV said on Friday.

Some 199 people died in Valencia, the worst affected by floods, one in Andalusia and two others in Castile-La Mancha, TV added, citing Valencia authorities.

Earlier in the day in an interview with TV, Spanish defense Margarita Robles said 500 personnel were deployed, as of Friday, in Valencia to take part in the search operations.

In addition, the TV said thousands of forces, technical people and volunteers have been working since Wednesday morning to lift rubble, clean affected cities and towns, as well as supply water and food to thousands of people who lost services.

Spanish meteorological office warned that adverse weather conditions persist through the weekend. (end)

