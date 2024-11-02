Occupation Forces Massacre 55 Palestinians, Toll Hits 43,259 Martyrs
RAMALLAH, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The health authorities in Gaza announced on Friday that 55 Palestinian fell as martyrs and 186 others suffered injuries in three new massacres perpetrated by the Occupation forces over the past 24 hours.
The Gaza authorities, in a statement, said the total fatality toll of the ongoing aggression rose to 43,259, in addition to 101,827 injury cases, since early October.
An unknown number of victims have remained buried beneath of heaps of rubble of devastated buildings and houses across the Gaza Strip. (end)
