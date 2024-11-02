Iraq Reduces Oil Exports To 3.3 Million Barrels Per Day
BAGHDAD, Nov 2 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq's Oil Ministry said yesterday that, the country has reduced its oil production and cut its crude exports to 3.3 million barrels per day, in line with its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement on output cuts.
“We confirm that Iraq has lowered its oil production and reduced its exports to 3.3 million barrels per day, along with limiting domestic consumption,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to official data, the country's daily oil export volume was approximately 3.43 million barrels, earlier this year.
The statement said, the reduction will continue in the coming months to ensure output is within Iraq's OPEC+ specified quota, and to compensate for exceeding the quota during previous months.
The statement stressed that, the cut in production and exports is aimed at supporting balance and stability in the global crude oil market.
Iraq's economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for about 90 percent of the country's revenues.– NNN-NINA
