Janet Benner's Latest Book Receives Critical Acclaim Nationwide

GOLETA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --"Olders' Voices: Wisdom Gladly Shared By The Chronologically Gifted"- a on self-reflection, wisdom, and rediscovery.Janet Benner 's latest book, Olders' Voices: Wisdom Gladly Shared By The Chronologically Gifted, has garnered widespread acclaim from readers and critics alike across the nation and beyond. This insightful collection captures the experiences shared by twenty-nine individuals aged 68 to 99 as it illuminates the joys and challenges of aging.Olders' Voices offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of these remarkable contributors, who hail from diverse backgrounds and professions throughout the United States and Canada. Through their stories, the book addresses the emotional landscape of aging, and emphasizes the importance of connection and understanding for both older and younger generations. It serves as a reminder that aging is a universal journey, filled with wisdom, resilience, and the quest for meaning.When asked about her motivation for writing the book, Dr. Janet Benner, at age 86, shared,“As an Older myself, I wanted to create a resource for those in my community-many of whom are caring for infirm spouses or facing their own challenges. This led me to start a group for 80-something women, which inspired me to believe that a book would reach even more older people and those who care for them.”Readers have taken to various platforms to express their appreciation for Olders' Voices, with comments such as“A pure joy to read” and“It also makes the perfect gift for those who already seem to have everything and are impossible to shop for. I highly recommend!” The book's ability to connect deeply with a wide audience underscores its relevance in today's society.For those interested in exploring these heartfelt narratives, Olders' Voices is available for purchase on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , ReaderHouse, and iTunes.About Janet Benner, Ph.D.Janet Benner, Ph.D., is an accomplished author and advocate for the aging community. In addition to Olders' Voices, she has penned three other non-fiction books: Parent Survival Training, Football: Mysteries Revealed for the Feminine Fan, and Smoking Cigarettes: The Unfiltered Truth. Dr. Benner continues to inspire through her work, promoting understanding and compassion for the elderly.

