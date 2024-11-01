Pay Special Attention To Identity And Dignity Of Women: NCW Chief Tells Political Parties

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Amid the raging controversy over Shiv Sena-UBT Arvind Sawant's 'maal' jibe against Shiv Sena nominee from Mumbadevi Shaina NC, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday appealed to all parties to pay special attention to the identity and dignity of women.

In a post on X, Rahatkar wrote: "Elections are the biggest celebration of democracy. During this time 'we the people of India' choose the most suitable for ourselves; but at present the anti-women statements being made by the leaders of various parties in the election states are against a strong democracy.

"Maharashtra Police has taken action, Jharkhand Police should also immediately take cognisance of these statements.I request the leaders of all parties that we should all pay special attention to the identity and dignity of women. Only the safety, respect and empowerment of women power will take the country forward on the path of becoming a developed nation."

She further added: "We must ensure the respect and dignity of 'half the population'."

Rahatkar's appeal came after Sawant was slammed by Shaina NC who also filed an FIR against him.

NCP supremo and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also criticised Sawant saying that derogatory comments against women have no place in our society especially in Maharashtra where "Ladki Bahins are celebrated and honoured".

"Such remarks, especially by a senior Shiv Sena UBT leader against Shaina NC are highly condemnable and unacceptable. They go against the very values of respect and dignity that define our progressive Maharashtra," he said.

Further, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Speaker and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe filed a complaint with the Election Commission demanding action against Sawant.

"Derogatory comments about women will not be tolerated," she warned.

After his remarks sparked a major controversy, Sawant clarified that there was no question of disrespect to anyone.

"In 50 years of (political) career, I have respected women. There are many women in the field like mine. I never use insulting words in my life. What I said is a statement in Hindi. 'Maal' in English translated as goods. Shaina NC is my old friend. She is not my enemy. But the question arises who taught her to set this narrative. I had said this two days ago but they noticed today. I will not disrespect anyone," he said.